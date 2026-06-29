Kazakhstan launches pilot project for confectionery product labeling

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29. Starting from June 1, 2026, Kazakhstan has launched a pilot project for the labeling of confectionery products, which will run until June 1.

This was announced in a report published by the Ministry of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan.

“This is another step within the country’s policy of digital traceability of goods, aimed at protecting the market from counterfeit products and increasing transparency in supply chains,” the ministry said.

Under the Eurasian Economic Union agreement, key categories of confectionery products are subject to labeling, including sugar confectionery, chocolate and chocolate products, biscuits, wafers, flour-based confectionery, marmalade, jams, fruit and nut pastes, as well as other types of products.

The pilot stage is aimed at identifying technical and organizational risks, assessing the need to improve business processes, and developing proposals to enhance the regulatory framework.

Participants are allowed to test the functionality of the labeling and traceability information system free of charge, work on integrating the labeling tool into production and logistics processes, and test different methods of applying codes to products. Digital labeling is intended to protect consumers from counterfeit and illegal products, improve supply chain transparency, ensure fair competition, and create conditions for sector development.

The decision to introduce mandatory labeling will be made following the pilot project based on its results and market participants’ feedback.

Currently, mandatory labeling in Kazakhstan already applies to footwear, tobacco products, medicines, beer, motor oil, and saiga derivatives. In September this year, labeling of dietary supplements is expected to be introduced, while in December it will be extended to light industry goods and jewelry. Pilot projects for liquefied gas in household cylinders and timber have already been completed, while ongoing pilots cover vegetable oil, household chemicals, and cosmetics.