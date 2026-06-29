UNEC to host an Open Day for international residents in Azerbaijan

An Open Day will be held on July 10 for foreign nationals residing in Azerbaijan who are interested in studying at the Azerbaijan State University of Economics (UNEC), including prospective students and their parents.

During the event, participants will receive detailed information about educational opportunities at UNEC at the undergraduate, master’s (MS and MBA), and doctoral levels, as well as admission procedures for international applicants, required documents, tuition fees, scholarship opportunities, and other related matters.

In addition, questions of interest to prospective students and their parents will be addressed during the meeting.

For further information: 055 571 41 77; (012) 492 59 03 (ext: 1062).