Uzbekistan, Pakistan's GO Group discuss major livestock investment project

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29. Uzbekistan's Minister of Agriculture met with a delegation of Pakistan's GO Group, to discuss a major investment project aimed at developing the country's livestock and meat-processing industry.

This was reflected in the statement published by the Ministry of Agriculture of Uzbekistan following the meeting between Uzbekistan's Minister of Agriculture, Ibrohim Abdurahmonov and a delegation led by Dur Muhammad Ayub, chief executive officer of Pakistan's GO Group.

During the meeting, GO Group presented plans to establish a fully integrated livestock and meat production complex in Uzbekistan. The proposed project would cover the entire production chain, including cattle breeding, feed production, livestock fattening, slaughtering and meat processing.

In the initial phase, the company plans to build a livestock complex with a capacity of 20,000 to 30,000 head of cattle, along with cold storage, freezing and packaging facilities designed to support the production of export-oriented meat products.

"Our vision is to develop an integrated livestock operation that not only meets domestic demand but also positions Uzbekistan as a competitive supplier of high-quality meat products to international markets," GO Group representatives said, according to the ministry.

The Pakistani company described Uzbekistan as a strategic production and logistics hub for exporting meat products to the Gulf states while also serving as a gateway to markets in the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and China.

In addition to livestock production, GO Group expressed interest in cooperating on potato and vegetable processing, packaging and seed production, including the implementation of joint agricultural research projects.

The meeting followed the delegation's visits to several regions of Uzbekistan, where company representatives toured livestock farms, agricultural enterprises and food processing facilities to assess the country's agribusiness potential.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture, the discussions reflect growing interest from foreign investors in Uzbekistan's agricultural sector as the government seeks to attract investment, expand value-added food production and strengthen the country's export capacity.