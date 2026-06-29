Turkmenistan, Air Belgium discuss launch of cargo operations via Ashgabat

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29. Turkmenistan and Air Belgium discussed preparations for launching cargo operations through Ashgabat International Airport.

This was announced in a press release from the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Belgium following a meeting between Ambassador Sapar Palvanov in Brussels and Air Belgium CEO Georges Chachati at the airline's headquarters in Belgium.

According to the embassy, the parties "discussed the outcomes of Chachati’s recent productive visit to Turkmenistan, during which he held talks with the leadership of the country’s transport sector."

''The sides also discussed practical steps and technical arrangements for the first cargo flights, which are expected to begin in early August,'' the information says.

The embassy quoted Chachati as saying that "Ashgabat Airport offers the necessary conditions for stable, safe and efficient cargo flight operations, including refuelling and technical support services."

Chachati also highlighted the favorable conditions Turkmenistan provides for international air carriers and logistics operators, the press release says.

The information says that, in the course of the meeting, Palvanov stated that the development of air logistics forms part of Turkmenistan's broader strategy to expand international transport connectivity and diversify cargo transportation routes.

He also stressed the country's role as a stable and reliable link connecting Asia and Europe, the press release noted.

Meanwhile, air cargo has long been a strategic component of Turkmenistan's transport policy, with Ashgabat International Airport positioned as a transit hub linking Europe and Asia. The airport's cargo terminal, commissioned alongside the new airport complex, has a designed handling capacity of up to 200,000 tons of freight annually and includes dedicated facilities for perishable goods, pharmaceuticals, valuables, and other specialized cargo.

Turkmen authorities have consistently promoted the development of cargo logistics as part of broader efforts to diversify international transport corridors and expand transit services.