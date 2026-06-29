Georgia and Kazakhstan discuss Middle Corridor development

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29. Georgia and Kazakhstan discuss advancing the development of the Middle Corridor, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia reports.

The issue was discussed during a meeting between Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia Maka Botchorishvili and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev, as part of the official visit to Kazakhstan.

During the meeting, the parties underscored the significance of establishing a Strategic Partnership between Georgia and Kazakhstan during the Prime Minister’s forthcoming visit to Kazakhstan, noting that this would mark the beginning of a new chapter in Georgia–Kazakhstan relations and foster comprehensive cooperation.

The parties discussed prospects for the further development of bilateral relations, emphasizing the importance of maintaining dialogue at the highest and high political levels, as well as strengthening trade and economic ties between the two countries.

The Middle Corridor is a multimodal trade route connecting Asia and Europe through several countries in the region and serving as an alternative to the traditional Northern and Southern corridors. The route begins in China and passes through Central Asian countries before crossing the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye, ultimately reaching Europe. It is a land-based transport route that bypasses longer maritime routes, linking the eastern parts of Asia, including China, with European markets.

Earlier today, it was reported that Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze departed on an official visit to Kazakhstan.