Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan reaffirm strategic alliance via phone call

Photo: The Press service of the President of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29. Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, Turkmenistan's National Leader and Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty, reaffirmed their commitment to deepening the countries' strategic partnership during a phone call.

This was reflected in the statement by the press service of the Uzbek president.

The leaders praised the current state of bilateral relations, highlighting the steady expansion of cooperation across trade, industry, energy and transport, as well as growing regional, business and cultural exchanges.

According to the presidential press service, Mirziyoyev noted the strong momentum in Uzbek-Turkmen ties and emphasized the importance of maintaining close dialogue at all levels. Berdimuhamedov conveyed greetings from Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov.

"The strategic partnership between Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan continues to develop dynamically, with practical cooperation expanding across key sectors of the economy and regional connectivity," the presidential press service said.

The two sides welcomed the results of the recent meeting of the Uzbekistan-Turkmenistan Intergovernmental Commission and the bilateral Business Council held in Ashgabat, describing them as an important step toward advancing joint economic projects.

The leaders also pointed to the effective operation of the Shavat-Dashoguz cross-border trade zone, which has become a key platform for promoting bilateral trade and economic cooperation.

In addition to reviewing bilateral ties, Mirziyoyev and Berdimuhamedov discussed coordination on regional issues ahead of the Eighth Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia and Azerbaijan, scheduled to take place in Turkmenistan in October.

The conversation underscored Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan's broader efforts to strengthen strategic cooperation, expand economic integration and coordinate regional initiatives as the two neighboring countries continue to deepen one of Central Asia's closest bilateral partnerships.