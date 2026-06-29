Turkic World Week opens in Baku marking 100th anniversary of 1st Turkological Congress (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29. The official opening ceremony of the Turkic World Week, dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the First Turkological Congress, has been held in Baku, Trend’s correspondent reports from the event.

The messages addressed to the participants by the Presidents of Türkiye, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan were read out during the ceremony.

In their remarks, they emphasized that the First Turkological Congress played an important role in shaping the shared linguistic, historical, and cultural identity of Turkic peoples. They noted that the legacy of the congress remains relevant today and continues to contribute to strengthening cooperation, unity, and solidarity among Turkic states.

The leaders also highly appreciated Azerbaijan’s contribution to the integration and development of cooperation within the Turkic world, noting the symbolic importance of the anniversary event held in Baku.

Secretary-General of the Organization of Turkic States, Kubanychbek Omuraliev, also addressed the event, speaking about the history of the Turkic world, the historical legacy of Turkic peoples, and the significance of the current gathering.

Deputy Speaker of the Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan, Rafael Huseynov, noted in his speech that those familiar with the history of Turkology understand the sacrifices made along this path. “Our family is the Turkic states. There can be no greater happiness than the Turkic world coming together here. A Turkic person must always be united in language, thought, and action,” he said.

Following the official opening, the congress transitioned into a cultural program.

After the artistic segment, the event will continue throughout the day with plenary sessions and panel discussions.