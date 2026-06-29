OTS SecGen stresses importance of First Turkological Congress

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29. Today, as we mark the 100th anniversary of the First Turkological Congress, we look back with great respect on the historic congress that our ancestors held in Baku a century ago, the Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States, Kubanychbek Omuraliev, said, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

Omuraliev made the statement in his address to journalists as part of “Turkic World Week,” dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the First Turkological Congress.

According to him, a century later, this historic event is being commemorated once again:

“We are once again emphasizing its importance and celebrating this magnificent anniversary together. The foundation for this initiative was laid at last year’s summit in Gabala, at the initiative of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev. Later, at the summit in Turkestan, this idea received support, and as a result, it was decided to hold commemorative events at the end of this month. This anniversary holds special historical and spiritual significance for the Turkic peoples. This is because it is not only about our language and alphabet. It is also the most valuable legacy of our shared history, culture, and national identity, which will be passed on to future generations. Preserving and perpetuating this legacy also makes a significant contribution to strengthening the unity of the Turkic world.”

Meanwhile, the first Turkological Congress was a landmark international gathering held in Baku, Azerbaijan, from February 26 through March 6, 1926. It was a pivotal ideological and scientific milestone aimed at the cultural integration and modernization of Turkic peoples, particularly regarding the transition to a common alphabet .