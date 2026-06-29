Chinese company to implement projects in Kazakhstan's Abai region

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29. Kazakhstan’s Abai region has signed a memorandum of cooperation with China’s Inner Mongolia Wanjiang Invest.

This was announced in a report published by the regional akimat.

According to the report, under the agreement, two major investment projects are planned in the Abai region: the construction of an aluminium production plant with an annual capacity of 300,000 tonnes, and the development of wind power plants with a total capacity of 1 GW.

The total investment is estimated at $1.5 billion. The projects are aimed at strengthening the region’s industrial base, expanding renewable energy capacity, creating new jobs, and supporting sustainable economic growth.

Earlier, Abai region governor Berik Uali visited the company’s production complex. The enterprise is one of the largest multi-sector holdings operating in coal mining, transportation and processing, new energy, equipment manufacturing, and construction. The company is currently involved in joint projects across various regions of China and Kazakhstan. The governor also visited several modern industrial enterprises in Ordos City.

Inner Mongolia Wanzhong Yinuan Technology Co., Ltd specializes in energy-saving and environmentally friendly heating equipment. The fully automated facility is capable of producing up to 300,000 heating units per year, with digitally integrated production processes.

Ordos Wanpu Shanfang Food Co., Ltd focuses on ready-made meals and semi-finished food products. The plant operates a full production cycle, from raw material processing to packaging, cooling, and freezing, with an annual capacity of around 20 million packages.

During the visits, the parties discussed industrial development, new energy, agricultural processing, and the expansion of investment cooperation, with a focus on technology transfer, advanced manufacturing practices, and joint investment projects.