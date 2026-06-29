Turkmenistan, Turkic Chambers of Commerce discuss economic cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29. Turkmenistan discussed expanding economic cooperation with the Union of Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Turkic States during talks in Istanbul.

This was reported in a press release published by the press service of the Turkmen government on June 29 following a meeting between a Turkmen delegation led by Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan Mergen Gurdov and Secretary General of the Union of Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Turkic States Adem Kula.

"During the talks the sides discussed the prospects for deepening multilateral economic cooperation within the Turkic states, emphasizing the importance of involving Turkmenistan's business community in joint initiatives aimed at developing trade, industrial cooperation and sustainable production and logistics chains," the report says.

The discussions focused on strengthening cooperation among business communities and promoting broader economic engagement across the Turkic region.

For reference, Turkish companies are among the top economic partners in Turkmenistan, having implemented over 1,400 projects valued at more than $50 billion since 1991, with a strong focus on construction, energy, textiles, and transport. Major Turkish firms like Çalık Holding and Polimeks are heavily involved in key infrastructure, industrial facilities, and the "smart city" of Arkadag.

Türkiye’s trade with Turkmenistan reached $2.2 billion in 2025. The main goal for bilateral trade is to reach $5 billion, a target set by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov.