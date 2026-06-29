Azerbaijan highlights international turnout for Turkic World Week

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29. More than 120 scholars, researchers, and academic staff from over 20 countries are participating in the event, which is taking place as part of “Turkic World Week,” the Deputy Minister of Culture Farid Jafarov said, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

Jafarov made the statement in his address to journalists as part of “Turkic World Week,” dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the First Turkological Congress.

According to him, among the participants are heads of prestigious higher education institutions and research institutes, university rectors, as well as the heads of the Organization of Turkic States, TURKSOY, the Turkish Culture and Heritage Foundation, the Turkish Academy, and the Turkic Foundation:

“Today, the opening ceremony of Turkic World Week, dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the First Turkological Congress, took place. The week’s program includes panel discussions, academic sessions, artistic performances dedicated to the First Turkological Congress, documentary films, concert programs, and a number of other events. In addition, an international academic conference will be held at Garabagh University in Khankendi. Renowned Turkologists, scholars, and researchers from various countries of the Turkic world are expected to participate in the conference,” he noted.

The deputy minister noted that last year, President Ilham Aliyev proposed at the Summit of the Organization of Turkic States that the 100th anniversary of the First Turkological Congress be solemnly commemorated as part of this week:

This initiative was supported by the Organization and reflected in the final statement.

At the same time, in accordance with a relevant decree signed by President Ilham Aliyev this year, the Ministry of Culture, the Ministry of Science and Education, and the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan have prepared a comprehensive plan of events to mark the anniversary. About 100 events of various kinds are planned throughout the year, and most of them are already underway.

The events include the republication of the transcript of the First Turkological Congress, held in 1926, a scholarly analysis of the reports and presentations from that time, research into the work of the 131 scholars, intellectuals, and Turkologists who participated in the congress, the dissemination of their legacy to the general public, as well as the production and screening of a special documentary film.”

The Deputy Minister also emphasized that today, just as a century ago, Baku has become the center of science and thought for the Turkic world, bringing together Turkologists from around the globe:

“In addition, official delegations from Turkic states, as well as ministers, particularly ministers of culture, are participating in the event. As you saw at the opening ceremony, the heads of five Turkic states, in their congratulatory remarks and addresses to the participants of Turkic World Week, specifically emphasized the importance of this prestigious event.”