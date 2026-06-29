Kyrgyzstan expands digital reforms with automated student benefit services

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29. Kyrgyzstan plans to automate the extension of pensions and survivor benefits for students aged 16 to 23 as part of a new 100-day government reform initiative.

This was reported by the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan.

The measure was announced by Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Head of the Presidential Administration of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev.

"As part of the new challenge, full-fledged interdepartmental cooperation will be established through the Tunduk system. The Ministry of Science, Higher Education, and Innovation and the Ministry of Education will create a single, up-to-date student database, which will be integrated with the Social Fund and Ministry of Labor systems. Now, student status will be instantly verified online using a personal identification number, without the need for individual participation," the statement reads.

Currently, students receiving such payments are required to annually confirm their enrollment status by submitting paper certificates to the Social Fund or the Ministry of Labour. Failure to provide documents on time may result in suspension of payments.

According to the government, the main obstacle has been the lack of integration between databases of educational institutions and social agencies.

As part of the reform, relevant ministries will create a unified database of students, which will be integrated with the systems of the Social Fund and the Ministry of Labour through the “Tunduk” platform.

The student status will be verified online using a personal identification number without direct involvement of citizens.

The new mechanism will allow more than 18,000 students to extend social payments automatically within one to two minutes, while reducing risks of document falsification and administrative errors.

The Cabinet of Ministers set a 100-day deadline for implementing both digital initiatives.

Meanwhile, the automation of extending social payments for students through the “Tunduk” system could significantly improve the efficiency of Kyrgyzstan’s social support mechanisms and strengthen the transition toward proactive digital public services.

The reform reflects a broader trend of integrating state databases to reduce administrative procedures and ensure that citizens receive services based on verified information rather than through repeated document submissions.