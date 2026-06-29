Black Sea Trade and Development Bank to hold Annual Meeting and Business Forum in Baku

Photo: Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29. The 28th Annual Meeting and Business Forum of the Black Sea Trade and Development Bank (BSTDB) will be held in Baku.

This was reported by the Ministry of Finance of Azerbaijan.

The statement said that on July 1–2, the 28th Annual Meeting of the Bank’s Board of Governors and the Business Forum will take place in Baku under the chairmanship of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

During the Annual Meeting, participants will review the Bank’s performance, approve its 2025 financial statements, and discuss future strategic directions and institutional development priorities.

Within the framework of the meeting, the Business Forum titled “Connecting Markets, Diversifying Economies: Azerbaijan as a Regional Hub” will focus on Azerbaijan’s economic development priorities, strengthening regional cooperation, as well as BSTDB-funded projects in the country, current trends in development finance, and key challenges facing the sector.

Discussions will also highlight the expansion of regional connectivity, the contribution of diversified financing mechanisms to sustainable economic growth, and Azerbaijan’s role as an important economic and transport hub between Europe and Asia.

The event will include presentations, plenary sessions, and business discussions, as well as B2B meetings between entrepreneurs and representatives of financial institutions.

The BSTDB is a multilateral development finance institution established by 11 member states of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation Organization: Albania, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Bulgaria, Georgia, Moldova, Romania, the Russian Federation, Türkiye, Greece, and Ukraine. Its headquarters is located in Thessaloniki, Greece.

The bank promotes sustainable economic development and regional cooperation in member countries by financing public and private sector projects, providing loans and credit lines, issuing guarantees, and supporting trade finance activities.