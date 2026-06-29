Turkmenistan, Türkiye discuss expanding business cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 28. Turkmenistan and Türkiye discussed expanding business ties and boosting bilateral economic cooperation during talks held in Istanbul.

This was reported by the Government of Turkmenistan following a meeting between a Turkmen delegation led by Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan Mergen Gurdov and First Vice President of the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Türkiye Ali Kopuz.

According to the government, the sides discussed "strengthening cooperation between the chambers of commerce and industry of the two countries, expanding business contacts and creating favorable conditions for the further growth of bilateral economic cooperation."

The parties also reaffirmed their mutual interest in consistently developing the Turkmen-Turkish economic partnership and emphasized the importance of expanding mutually beneficial cooperation, increasing bilateral trade and implementing new joint investment and industrial projects, the report says.

For reference, Turkish companies are among the top economic partners in Turkmenistan, having implemented over 1,400 projects valued at more than $50 billion since 1991, with a strong focus on construction, energy, textiles, and transport. Major Turkish firms like Çalık Holding and Polimeks are heavily involved in key infrastructure, industrial facilities, and the "smart city" of Arkadag.

Türkiye’s trade with Turkmenistan reached $2.2 billion in 2025. The main goal for bilateral trade is to reach $5 billion, a target set by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov.