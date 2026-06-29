Iran moves to recover frozen assets held overseas, Pezeshkian says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29. Iran's frozen $6 billion in funds will be returned to the country, President Masoud Pezeshkian said.

This was announced in a report published by the press service of the Iranian president following the meeting between President Masoud Pezeshkian and Ayatollah Sayyid Musa Shubayri Zanjani.

"According to the program, $6 billion of Iran's $12 billion in funds in Qatar have been released and will be returned to the country," he noted.

Pezeshkian added that necessary work is being done to return the remaining reserves.

The Iranian President stated that the former leader of Iran (Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei) has repeatedly stated that Iran doesn't want to develop nuclear weapons, and Iran still emphasizes this position. Iran assures the world that nuclear activities will be used in accordance with the country's needs and within the framework of the policies declared by the country.

Furthermore, Pezeshkian noted that the recent agreement between Iran and the U.S. (Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding) is considered a great victory for Iran. Within the framework of this memorandum, sanctions on the sale of oil and petrochemicals were lifted. The Iranian government also keeps the reconstruction process and programs to support the population's livelihood on the agenda.

Meanwhile, as no tangible progress was made in the nuclear negotiations between the U.S. and Iran, the situation escalated on February 28, when the United States and Israel launched military airstrikes against Iran. In retaliation, Iran initiated missile and drone strikes targeting Israeli and U.S. installations in the region. Following these developments, a two-week ceasefire agreement was brokered on April 7 through Pakistan's mediation.

A peace memorandum was signed between Iran and the U.S. on June 18. The memorandum was signed by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and U.S. President Donald Trump. The memorandum came into effect on June 19.

On June 21, the first round of talks between Iran and the U.S. took place in Switzerland, mediated by Pakistan and Qatar.