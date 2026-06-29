Turkmenistan, WCO advance customs modernization and training co-op

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29. Turkmenistan and the World Customs Organization (WCO) discussed customs modernization and regional training cooperation on the sidelines of the 147th and 148th sessions of the WCO Council held in Brussels.

This was reported by the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Belgium following a meeting between Head of the State Customs Service Maksat Hudaykulyyev and WCO Secretary General Ian Saunders. The talks took place on the sidelines of the 147th and 148th sessions of the WCO Council.

According to the embassy, Hudaykulyyev outlined reforms to modernize customs infrastructure, upgrade border checkpoints, and introduce advanced customs administration practices.

He added that "Turkmenistan attaches great importance to human resource development in the customs sphere and stands ready to host regional WCO training activities at the Centre, as the Turkmen side has valuable practical experience to share with its partners."

According to the press release, the sides also discussed the work of the WCO Regional Training Centre in Turkmenistan, which provides professional training for customs officers and supports capacity-building across the region.

Moreover, in the course of the meeting, Saunders welcomed the progress of Turkmenistan's customs reforms. He also reaffirmed the WCO's readiness to continue supporting the operation of the regional training center.

Meanwhile, cooperation between Turkmenistan and the World Customs Organization (WCO) has intensified in recent years, with a growing focus on customs modernization, digitalization, and professional training. A major milestone came in 2025, when the WCO granted regional status to the Training Centre of the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan, integrating it into the organization's global network for customs capacity-building. Since then, the two sides have expanded cooperation through regional training programs, technical assistance, and initiatives aimed at aligning Turkmenistan's customs administration with international standards.