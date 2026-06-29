U.S. donates advanced explosives detection equipment to Uzbekistan’s Airports

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29. Uzbekistan's international airports will receive advanced explosives detection equipment donated by the United States under a program aimed at strengthening aviation security and border control.

This was reflected in the statement by the Uzbekistan Airports.

The state-owned airport operator received 12 LEIDOS explosives trace detectors from the U.S. government through the Export Control and Border Security (EXBS) Program following a series of consultations with the U.S. Embassy in Uzbekistan and the U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA).

The new equipment will be deployed at all of Uzbekistan's international airports to detect trace amounts of explosive substances during the screening of cargo, mail, checked baggage, and passengers' carry-on luggage.

According to Uzbekistan Airports, the deployment of the LEIDOS analyzers will improve screening procedures, enhance aviation security, and help ensure the country's airports continue to meet international aviation safety standards and recommended practices.

"We highly value our constructive cooperation with our American partners, which has made it possible to implement joint projects focused on introducing modern technologies, enhancing the professional capabilities of aviation security personnel, and strengthening aviation security," said Bekhzod Yusupov, Deputy Chairman of Uzbekistan Airports for Aviation Security and Security Regime.

The equipment was provided free of charge under the U.S. government's EXBS Program, which supports partner countries in strengthening export controls, border security, and strategic trade management.

Uzbekistan Airports announced it plans to continue expanding cooperation with U.S. institutions through knowledge-sharing initiatives and future joint projects aimed at modernizing the country's aviation security infrastructure and reinforcing the long-term strategic partnership between Uzbekistan and the United States.