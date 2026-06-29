Baku becomes centennial address of call for Turkic world unity

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29. The addresses of the leaders of the Turkic states emphasized the historical and modern role played by Azerbaijan in the scientific, cultural, and political integration of the Turkic world at the event held as part of the Turkic World Week dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the 1st Turkological Congress in Baku, Trend’s correspondent reports from the event.

In the address to the event participants, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev stated pleasure that the initiative put forward during the 12th Summit of the Council of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States in Gabala in October last year to hold the 100th anniversary of the First Turkological Congress is being realized today.

President Ilham Aliyev emphasized that the fact that the Turkic World Week coincides with the 100th anniversary of the First Turkological Congress during Azerbaijan's chairmanship of the Organization of Turkic States has a special symbolic meaning.

"The First Turkological Congress, which brought together prominent figures in world Turkology and renowned scholars at the magnificent Ismailiyya Palace, one of the architectural gems of our capital, holds exceptional importance as the ideological foundation for the cultural integration of Turkic peoples, who share a rich history and ancient heritage," the address noted.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stated that celebrating the 100th anniversary of the 1st Turkological Congress in Baku is symbolic. He noted that Azerbaijan continues to make a significant contribution to the development of the Turkic world and the expansion of cooperation. According to Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the ideas voiced a hundred years ago around a common language, history, and culture still serve to strengthen the sense of common identity in the Turkic world today.

Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov emphasized that it was in Baku that the foundation of the intellectual revival of the Turkic world was laid on the basis of the idea of ​​"unity in language, thought, and deed". According to him, the decisions taken at the Congress made a significant contribution to the scientific development of the Turkic peoples and their integration into the world.

In his address, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that Azerbaijan has a special position in the Turkic world and said that the First Turkological Congress has become a symbol of the unshakable unity of fraternal peoples. He emphasized that the ideas put forward at that time remain relevant today.

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev assessed the First Turkological Congress as a turning point in the history of science and culture of the Turkic peoples. He said that the ideas and initiatives voiced in Baku a hundred years ago still point to an important direction for common development and cooperation today.

Thus, as a common point in the addresses of the leaders of the Turkic states, it was emphasized that the First Turkological Congress was not only a historical event, but also the ideological basis of the unity, humanitarian cooperation, and common future of the modern Turkic world. In this regard, Baku, as it was a hundred years ago, stands out today as the center of ideas and solidarity of the Turkic world.