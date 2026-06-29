Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan discuss expanding investment and trade cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29. Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan have discussed promising areas for investment and trade-economic cooperation.

This was announced in a report published by the press service of the National Investment Agency under the Kyrgyz President, following a meeting between Chairman of the National Investment Agency Ravshanbek Sabirov and the Honorary Consul of the Kyrgyz Republic in Lahore, Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

"During the meeting, promising areas of investment and trade-economic cooperation between the Kyrgyz Republic and Pakistan were discussed. The Pakistani side was presented with Kyrgyzstan’s investment opportunities, priority sectors, and state support measures provided for investors," the information says.

According to the Investment Agency, in the course of the meeting, Ravshanbek Sabirov emphasized the importance of expanding cooperation with Pakistan and attracting new investment partners.

"The Kyrgyz Republic is interested in developing mutually beneficial cooperation with foreign partners and creating favorable conditions for the implementation of joint projects. We are ready to offer investors promising areas, provide the necessary support, and establish direct dialogue between the business communities of the two countries," he said.

Moreover, the meeting also focused on opportunities for implementing joint projects in tourism, the halal industry, meat processing and production, digital banking services, as well as other promising sectors.

The sides noted the importance of further strengthening business ties, exchanging information, and continuing constructive cooperation to implement joint initiatives.

Following the meeting, the parties expressed interest in expanding investment cooperation between the Kyrgyz Republic and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and developing new projects.

The expansion of investment and trade cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan is expected to focus on sectors where both countries have mutual interests, including agriculture, food processing, tourism, and digital services. Increased business dialogue and support mechanisms for investors may contribute to the development of new joint projects and strengthen economic ties between the two countries.