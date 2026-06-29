SİMA KYC is now available in Rabitəbank’s mobile application!

SİMA’s KYC digital solution, based on video recording technology, has been integrated into Rabitəbank’s mobile application, Rabita Mobile.

This integration will allow citizens to access banking services without the need to visit a bank branch. From now on, when applying for a bank card or opening an account with Rabitəbank, customers can complete identity verification fully online using “SİMA KYC” video recording technology.

As a result, customers will be able to remotely verify their identity within just a few minutes and easily apply for banking products anytime and from anywhere — without visiting a bank branch, dealing with additional paperwork, or losing time.

The main goal of this integration is to support the digitalization of banking services and provide customers with secure, fully remote access to services.

About SİMA KYC

The SİMA digital solutions platform was developed by “AzInTelecom” LLC, a company of AZCON Holding. “SİMA KYC” — Know Your Customer — is a digital solution that enables user identification through biometric verification based on facial features. “SİMA KYC” can be used in all processes where identity verification is required.