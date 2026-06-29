Uzbek President, World Bank review $15 billion project portfolio

Photo: The Press service of the President of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29. Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev met with World Bank Vice President for Europe and Central Asia Antonella Bassani to discuss expanding strategic cooperation on economic reforms, private sector development and sustainable growth, while reviewing the World Bank's more than $15 billion project portfolio in Uzbekistan.

This was reflected in the statement published by the press service of the Uzbek president.

Bassani, who is visiting Uzbekistan to attend a meeting of the World Bank's Swiss Constituency, conveyed greetings from World Bank President Ajay Banga to Mirziyoyev.

The talks focused on deepening cooperation between Uzbekistan and the World Bank Group in support of the country's structural reform agenda, with both sides highlighting what they described as an unprecedented level of bilateral engagement in recent years.

According to the presidential press service, the World Bank's portfolio of projects in Uzbekistan has exceeded $15 billion, while the bank's regional office in Tashkent continues to support the implementation of new financing instruments and development initiatives.

"The strategic partnership between Uzbekistan and the World Bank has reached an unprecedented level, with cooperation expanding across the country's key economic and social reform priorities," the presidential press service said.

The two sides emphasized the importance of preparing for upcoming visits by senior World Bank officials and agreed to continue work on a new long-term Country Partnership Framework designed to support Uzbekistan's socio-economic development.

Discussions also focused on expanding the use of World Bank financing instruments to support small and medium-sized enterprises, reduce poverty, advance the privatization of state-owned enterprises and promote the adoption of artificial intelligence across key sectors of the economy.

Water sector financing, human capital development and efforts to improve Uzbekistan's standing in international rankings were also identified as priority areas for future cooperation.

The meeting reflects the World Bank's growing role in supporting Uzbekistan's reform agenda as the country pursues market-oriented policies aimed at strengthening the private sector, modernizing public institutions and attracting foreign investment. With a project portfolio exceeding $15 billion, the World Bank is one of Uzbekistan's largest multilateral development partners, financing initiatives spanning infrastructure, energy, agriculture, education and public sector modernization.