Yelo Bank wins the Intercompany Football League Championship (PHOTO)

The Intercompany Football League, organized by "Fire League" to bring together top corporate teams, has concluded with Yelo Bank claiming a spectacular championship victory. Navigating through a competitive field of 16 teams, Yelo Bank put on a dominant performance from start to finish to capture the ultimate trophy.

Our team went on an impressive run during the high-stakes play-off stages to seal their spot in the finals. Yelo Bank bypassed "Bank VTB" with a solid 3-1 victory in the quarter-finals, followed by a commanding 4-1 win against "Bir Ekosistem" in the semi-finals. In a thrilling, down-to-the-wire final showdown, our squad edged out "Azersun" with a 4-3 scoreline to proudly lift the championship cup.

Adding to the team's triumph, Yelo Bank also brought home individual silverware. Thanks to his standout performance throughout the tournament, our talented player Shovgan Jafarli was named the league's "Most Valuable Player" (MVP).

We extend our gratitude to all rival teams for putting up a great fight and delivering an exciting tournament! If you want to join a winning team that constantly aims for the top—both on the pitch and in the professional arena—explore our active career opportunities today: https://ylb.az/yelovacancy.



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