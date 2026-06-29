Azerbaijani house in Georgia hosts mock university entrance exam (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29. At the Azerbaijani House in Marneuli, Georgia, on the initiative and under the organization of the Center for the Integration of Azerbaijanis in Georgia (GAİM), with the support of the State Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan for Diaspora Affairs, a mock university entrance exam was held as part of the “1+4” program.

This was reported by the press service of the State Committee for Diaspora Affairs.

About 150 prospective students took part in the mock exam. More than 80 participants were students of preparatory courses in mathematics and logic offered by the Center for the Integration of Azerbaijanis in Georgia (GAİM). The exam was organized for all participants free of charge.

The main purpose of the mock exam was to assess the applicants’ level of knowledge and preparation, help them adapt to the conditions of the actual entrance exam, and facilitate more effective preparation for admission to higher education institutions.

Experienced GAİM mathematics and logic instructors, Farzin Mashadiyev, Akhmadali Babashov, and Emin Mammadov played a key role in preparing and organizing the exam; they demonstrated a high level of professionalism and made a significant contribution to the successful conduct of this process.

Mahabbat Imanov, director of the Azerbaijan House and the Center for the Integration of Azerbaijanis in Georgia (GAİM), emphasized that one of the center’s main goals is to improve the educational level of young people, expand their scientific knowledge, and strengthen their integration into society.

“In this regard, we are implementing large-scale projects and programs in the field of education. Our main goal is to support the development of young people’s knowledge and skills and to create favorable opportunities for their future success,” he said.

He added that GAIM will continue to implement similar projects to support youth education.