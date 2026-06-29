Kazakhstan, Georgia explore deeper strategic partnership in Astana talks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29. Kazakhstan and Georgia have discussed strategic partnership frameworks during a high-level meeting in Astana.

This was announced in a report published by the press office of the Kazakh president, following a limited-format meeting between President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze at the Palace of Independence.

According to the report, in the course of the talks, Tokayev emphasized that Georgia is a traditional and strategically vital partner for Kazakhstan. The President noted that while close ties exist across economic, cultural, and humanitarian sectors, significant untapped potential remains.

"As Head of State, I will certainly make every effort to ensure that our cooperation develops progressively and brings results. Of course, there are also certain unrealized opportunities, and we must make efforts to properly use all available potential to give additional impetus to our bilateral cooperation," Tokayev said.

In turn, Kobakhidze highlighted the special significance of the official visit, pointing out that the signing of a Joint Statement on Strategic Partnership will provide a fresh momentum to bilateral dialogue. He stated that the partnership is anchored in shared values and strong political bonds, expressing a keen interest in strengthening institutional interaction in education, culture, and trade.

"We attach particular importance to relations between Georgia and Kazakhstan and are very glad that this partnership has become strategic. This visit is of particular importance since we are signing a Joint Statement on Strategic Partnership. I am sure that it will give a new impetus to bilateral cooperation," Kobakhidze noted.