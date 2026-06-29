Azerbaijani civil society sends letter opposing misrepresentation of convicted Armenian individuals

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29. Azerbaijani civil society has sent a letter opposing the intensifying international campaigns that unfairly portray Ruben Vardanyan, who was convicted of serious crimes, as a victim, while ignoring the actual victims — the Azerbaijanis who suffered as a result of the crimes for which he was convicted.

The letter reads:

"We strongly oppose the growing international campaigns that unjustly portray Ruben Vardanyan, who was convicted of grave crimes, as a victim while ignoring the real victims—the Azerbaijanis who suffered from the crimes for which he was convicted.

Particularly troubling are recent initiatives that mobilize international sympathy and present him solely through a humanitarian lens, thereby overlooking the immense suffering endured by those victims and their families.

For years, Azerbaijani civil society, human rights advocates, mine victims, survivors of ethnic cleansing, and families of missing persons have engaged the international community through peaceful and lawful advocacy.

In an open letter to President Donald Trump of the United States of America, Azerbaijani civil society representatives emphasized that those facing prosecution are not “hostages” or “political prisoners,” but individuals convicted of serious crimes committed during decades of conflict and occupation, and that justice and accountability are indispensable for sustainable peace.

Similarly, in their appeal regarding the amendment introduced by Representative Brad Sherman to the U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee, they stressed that these individuals were sentenced for acts that caused immense suffering and led to the displacement of hundreds of thousands of people, the destruction of cities, civilian infrastructure, and cultural heritage. The devastating scale of these actions directly culminated in deliberate acts of genocide, ecocide, urbicide, and culturecide.

Azerbaijan has both the right and obligation under domestic and international law to investigate and prosecute such crimes. The proceedings were conducted openly, with access to legal representation and full opportunities for defense.

Azerbaijani civil society has also rejected attempts to disregard victims’ rights and distort the legality of these proceedings, including in responses to the Lemkin Institute for Genocide Prevention and appeals to members of the British Parliament (https://www.azernews.az/nation/254843.html) and international organizations. These efforts have consistently sought truth, justice, accountability, reconciliation, and lasting peace.

Yet our concern is not only legal. It is deeply human.

For decades, families of missing persons have appealed to governments, international organizations, and the conscience of the world. Among them was Elmira Dadashova, who joined a peaceful demonstration in Geneva last year to remind the international community that hundreds of Azerbaijani families still do not know the fate of their loved ones. She spent years searching for answers about her missing son, but passed away without ever learning his fate.

Where was the global campaign for Elmira Dadashova?

Where are the global campaigns for more than 4,000 missing Azerbaijanis?

And where are the international letters, petitions, and advocacy efforts for more than 3,400 Azerbaijani landmine victims?

At the historic Washington Summit of August 2025, facilitated by President Donald Trump, the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia signed a Joint Declaration and initialed a peace treaty, opening a fundamentally new chapter in relations between the two countries.

Lasting peace requires trust. Yet trust cannot be built on silence about past crimes.

The previous generation of Azerbaijanis endured conflict, occupation, displacement, destruction, and loss. While remembering the suffering of the past, we remain committed to building a future grounded in peace, cooperation, justice, and mutual respect. Today, Azerbaijanis and Armenians have a unique opportunity to build reconciliation and trust.

As emphasized above, the individuals on whose behalf international campaigns and letters are being organized were prosecuted and convicted for grave crimes, not for their identity, ethnicity, nationality, religion, or political beliefs.

If we fail to show that crimes have consequences and that justice is upheld through lawful processes, what lesson are we passing on to our children?

This question is directed to those who write letters, organize campaigns, and advocate for the release of individuals convicted or prosecuted for grave crimes.

We do not seek revenge. We seek justice.

Signatories