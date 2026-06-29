  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Azerbaijani civil society sends letter opposing misrepresentation of convicted Armenian individuals

Politics News 29 June 2026 16:15 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani civil society sends letter opposing misrepresentation of convicted Armenian individuals
Alish Abdulla
Alish Abdulla
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29. Azerbaijani civil society has sent a letter opposing the intensifying international campaigns that unfairly portray Ruben Vardanyan, who was convicted of serious crimes, as a victim, while ignoring the actual victims — the Azerbaijanis who suffered as a result of the crimes for which he was convicted.

The letter reads:

"We strongly oppose the growing international campaigns that unjustly portray Ruben Vardanyan, who was convicted of grave crimes, as a victim while ignoring the real victims—the Azerbaijanis who suffered from the crimes for which he was convicted.

Particularly troubling are recent initiatives that mobilize international sympathy and present him solely through a humanitarian lens, thereby overlooking the immense suffering endured by those victims and their families.

For years, Azerbaijani civil society, human rights advocates, mine victims, survivors of ethnic cleansing, and families of missing persons have engaged the international community through peaceful and lawful advocacy.

In an open letter to President Donald Trump of the United States of America, Azerbaijani civil society representatives emphasized that those facing prosecution are not “hostages” or “political prisoners,” but individuals convicted of serious crimes committed during decades of conflict and occupation, and that justice and accountability are indispensable for sustainable peace.

Similarly, in their appeal regarding the amendment introduced by Representative Brad Sherman to the U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee, they stressed that these individuals were sentenced for acts that caused immense suffering and led to the displacement of hundreds of thousands of people, the destruction of cities, civilian infrastructure, and cultural heritage. The devastating scale of these actions directly culminated in deliberate acts of genocide, ecocide, urbicide, and culturecide.

Azerbaijan has both the right and obligation under domestic and international law to investigate and prosecute such crimes. The proceedings were conducted openly, with access to legal representation and full opportunities for defense.

Azerbaijani civil society has also rejected attempts to disregard victims’ rights and distort the legality of these proceedings, including in responses to the Lemkin Institute for Genocide Prevention and appeals to members of the British Parliament (https://www.azernews.az/nation/254843.html) and international organizations. These efforts have consistently sought truth, justice, accountability, reconciliation, and lasting peace.

Yet our concern is not only legal. It is deeply human.

For decades, families of missing persons have appealed to governments, international organizations, and the conscience of the world. Among them was Elmira Dadashova, who joined a peaceful demonstration in Geneva last year to remind the international community that hundreds of Azerbaijani families still do not know the fate of their loved ones. She spent years searching for answers about her missing son, but passed away without ever learning his fate.

Where was the global campaign for Elmira Dadashova?

Where are the global campaigns for more than 4,000 missing Azerbaijanis?

And where are the international letters, petitions, and advocacy efforts for more than 3,400 Azerbaijani landmine victims?

At the historic Washington Summit of August 2025, facilitated by President Donald Trump, the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia signed a Joint Declaration and initialed a peace treaty, opening a fundamentally new chapter in relations between the two countries.

Lasting peace requires trust. Yet trust cannot be built on silence about past crimes.

The previous generation of Azerbaijanis endured conflict, occupation, displacement, destruction, and loss. While remembering the suffering of the past, we remain committed to building a future grounded in peace, cooperation, justice, and mutual respect. Today, Azerbaijanis and Armenians have a unique opportunity to build reconciliation and trust.

As emphasized above, the individuals on whose behalf international campaigns and letters are being organized were prosecuted and convicted for grave crimes, not for their identity, ethnicity, nationality, religion, or political beliefs.

If we fail to show that crimes have consequences and that justice is upheld through lawful processes, what lesson are we passing on to our children?

This question is directed to those who write letters, organize campaigns, and advocate for the release of individuals convicted or prosecuted for grave crimes.

We do not seek revenge. We seek justice.

Signatories

  1. Konul Behbudova – Chairwoman of the “Karabakh Missing Families” Public Union
  2. Sevinc Alizade – Chairwoman of the “Zafar” Support to Families of Martyrs Public Union
  3. Zaur Ibrahimli – Member of the Board of the Azerbaijan National NGO Forum
  4. Ayaz Mirzayev – Chairman of the “Azerbaijani Journalists Network” Public Union
  5. Amir Aliyev – Chairman of the “Center for the Promotion of Human Rights” Public Union
  6. Alimammad Nuriyev – Head of the “Constitution” Research Fund
  7. Rey Gasimov - Chairman of the “Association of Landmine Victims in Azerbaijan” Public Union
  8. Hafiz Safikhanov - Chairman of the “Azerbaijan Campaign Against Landmines” Public Union
  9. Shahla Naghiyeva - Chairwoman of the “Sonmez Mashal” Cultural Relations Public Union
  10. Khalid Kazimov - Chairman of the Regional Human Rights and Media Center Public Union
  11. Ahmad Abbasbayli - Chairman of the “Center for Development of Society” Public Union
  12. Irada Rzazada - Chairperson of the Public Union “For Social Well-being of Citizens”
  13. Jasarat Huseynzade - Chairman of the Public Union to Support Information and Social Initiatives
  14. Elshad Eyvazov - Chairman of the Independent Journalists Public Union
  15. Grandson of Khojaly victim Tofiq Huseynov, Nihad Huseynzada
  16. Granddaughter of Khojaly victim Bakir Huseynov, Aydan Huseynzada
  17. Granddaughter of Khojaly victim Maxmar Alakbarova, Maxmar Alakbarova
  18. Son of Khojaly victim Telman Orujov, Anar Orujov
  19. Daughter of Khojaly victim Raya Mahmudova, Kubra Mahmudova
  20. Daughter of Khojaly victim Bakir Huseynov, Samira Huseynova
  21. Daughter of Khojaly victim Azim Aliyev, Zumrud Aliyeva
  22. Daughter of Khojaly victim Tavakkul Amirov, Khazangul Amirova
  23. Son of Khojaly victim Firdovsi Aliyev, Mehdi Aliyev
  24. Daughter of Khojaly victim Tahir Khalilov, Hamayil Khalilova
  25. Son of Khojaly victim Mirsiyab Huseynov, Akif Huseynov
  26. Son of Khojaly victim Zinyat Huseynova, Adalat Huseynov
  27. Sister of Khojaly victim Fuzuli Rustamov, Figura Rustamova
  28. Daughter of Khojaly victim Zarifa Khalilova, Gulnar Karimova
  29. Son of Khojaly victim Rashid Huseynov, Samir Huseynov
  30. Daughter of Khojaly victim Gachay Khalilov, Tacira Khalilova
  31. Daughter of Khojaly victim Vagif Maharramov, Vasila Maharramova
  32. Son of Khojaly victim Huseyn Huseynov, Jamshid Huseynov
  33. Son of Khojaly victim Mammad Mammadov, Murvat Mammadov
  34. Mother of Khojaly victims Sohbat Mammadov and Mohlat Mammadov, Narxanim Mammadova
  35. Mother of missing person Abbas Behbudov, Dilruba Behbudova
  36. Wife of missing person Sakhavat Janiyev, Reyhan Janiyeva
  37. Wife of missing person Azad Jabbarov, Farida Jabbarova
  38. Wife of missing person Abulfat Aliyev, Nazani Aliyeva
  39. Mother of missing person Shahin Aliyev, Mahuru Shahin
  40. Son of missing person Feyruz Jalilov, Gabil Jalilov
  41. Wife of missing person Ogtay Mammadov, Parvana Mammadova
  42. Mother of missing person Telman Yusifov, Zarifa Yusifova
  43. Mother of missing person Bafadar Mirzayev, Sakina Mirzayeva
  44. Mother of missing person Bakhtiyar Fatullayev, Sona Fatullayeva
  45. Wife of missing person Zahir Gasimov, Minaya Gasimova
  46. Daughter of missing person Aydin Rahimov, Pustakhanim Kalbiyeva
  47. Daughter of missing person Ahmad Mammadov, Sevinc Hajiyeva
  48. Son of missing person Etibar Ahmadov, Ilham Ahmadov
  49. Sister of missing person Shirindil Hasanguliyev, Nazli Hasanguliyeva
  50. Wife of missing person Telman Gurbanov, Afina Gurbanova
  51. Mother of missing person Telman Mustafayev, Tahira Mustafayeva
  52. Wife of missing person Natig Malikov, Yagut Shirinova
  53. Mother of missing person Zahir Abdulov, Raya Abdulova
  54. Wife of missing person Salim Ahmadov, Reyhan Ahmadova
  55. Wife of martyr Vidadi Khalilov, Narmin Khalilova
  56. Mother of martyr Yashar Sadigov, Asli Sadigova
  57. Wife of martyr Akram Shadmanov, Gulshan Rahimzade
  58. Wife of martyr Ramiz Gasimov, Gunel Gasimova
  59. Wife of martyr Emin Suleymanov, Mahsati Suleymanova
  60. Wife of martyr Orkhan Akbarov, Nurana Akbarova
  61. Wife of martyr Vugar Yusifov, Lala Aliyeva
  62. Wife of martyr Garib Bakhshaliyev, Gulnara Bakhshaliyeva
  63. Mother of martyr Savalan Gafarov, Khayala Gafarova
  64. Wife of martyr Rashad Guliyev, Aytan Guliyeva
  65. Wife of martyr Elzamin Tahmazov, Gunay Tahmazova
  66. Wife of martyr Nail Orujov, Nigar Agamaliyeva
  67. Wife of martyr Shukur Hamidov, Konul Hamidova
  68. Wife of martyr Babak Ramaldanov, Aygun Ramaldanova
  69. Wife of martyr Natiq Ismayilov, Nigar Ismayilova
  70. Wife of martyr Mehman Ganbarov, Khuraman Ganbarova
  71. Mother of martyr Camal Ismayilov, Filara Ismayilova
  72. Mother of martyr Soltan Mammadov, Sumaya Mammadova
  73. Wife of martyr Yashar Sadigov, Nishana Sadigova
  74. Mine victim Sohbat Shirinov
  75. Mine victim Hafiz Azimzada
  76. Mine victim Bahruz Camalov
  77. Mine victim Vakil Valiyev
  78. Mine victim Yavar Babayev
  79. Mine victim Zamaddin Hasanov
  80. Mine victim Hasanali Alizada
  81. Mine victim Ilgar Baghirov
  82. Mine victim Avaz Ismayilov
  83. Mine victim Akif Huseynov
  84. Mine victim Huseyn Huseynov
  85. Mine victim Bayram Huseynov
  86. Mine victim Ruhin Valiyev
  87. Mine victim Khazar Babashov
  88. Mine victim Suleyman Heydarov
  89. Mine victim Tamam Jafarova
  90. Mine victim Dilbar Isayeva
  91. Mine victim Elman Jafarov
  92. Mine victim Zabil Mammadov
  93. Mine victim Oktay Badalov
  94. Wife of deceased mine victim Yavar Babayev, Malahat Babayeva
  95. Father of deceased mine victim Razi Huseynov, Akif Huseynov
  96. Father of deceased mine victim Ramal Ojaqquliyev, Kamal Ojaqquliyev
  97. Father of deceased mine victim Israyil Hasanov, Ibrahim Hasanov
  98. Father of deceased mine victim Amid Hasanov, Huseyn Hasanov."

Tags:

Follow Trend on

Try Trend Premium for 1$
Latest

Latest

Read more