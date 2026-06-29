Azerbaijani civil society sends letter opposing misrepresentation of convicted Armenian individuals

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29. Azerbaijani civil society has sent a letter opposing the intensifying international campaigns that unfairly portray Ruben Vardanyan, who was convicted of serious crimes, as a victim, while ignoring the actual victims — the Azerbaijanis who suffered as a result of the crimes for which he was convicted.
The letter reads:
"We strongly oppose the growing international campaigns that unjustly portray Ruben Vardanyan, who was convicted of grave crimes, as a victim while ignoring the real victims—the Azerbaijanis who suffered from the crimes for which he was convicted.
Particularly troubling are recent initiatives that mobilize international sympathy and present him solely through a humanitarian lens, thereby overlooking the immense suffering endured by those victims and their families.
For years, Azerbaijani civil society, human rights advocates, mine victims, survivors of ethnic cleansing, and families of missing persons have engaged the international community through peaceful and lawful advocacy.
In an open letter to President Donald Trump of the United States of America, Azerbaijani civil society representatives emphasized that those facing prosecution are not “hostages” or “political prisoners,” but individuals convicted of serious crimes committed during decades of conflict and occupation, and that justice and accountability are indispensable for sustainable peace.
Similarly, in their appeal regarding the amendment introduced by Representative Brad Sherman to the U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee, they stressed that these individuals were sentenced for acts that caused immense suffering and led to the displacement of hundreds of thousands of people, the destruction of cities, civilian infrastructure, and cultural heritage. The devastating scale of these actions directly culminated in deliberate acts of genocide, ecocide, urbicide, and culturecide.
Azerbaijan has both the right and obligation under domestic and international law to investigate and prosecute such crimes. The proceedings were conducted openly, with access to legal representation and full opportunities for defense.
Azerbaijani civil society has also rejected attempts to disregard victims’ rights and distort the legality of these proceedings, including in responses to the Lemkin Institute for Genocide Prevention and appeals to members of the British Parliament (https://www.azernews.az/nation/254843.html) and international organizations. These efforts have consistently sought truth, justice, accountability, reconciliation, and lasting peace.
Yet our concern is not only legal. It is deeply human.
For decades, families of missing persons have appealed to governments, international organizations, and the conscience of the world. Among them was Elmira Dadashova, who joined a peaceful demonstration in Geneva last year to remind the international community that hundreds of Azerbaijani families still do not know the fate of their loved ones. She spent years searching for answers about her missing son, but passed away without ever learning his fate.
Where was the global campaign for Elmira Dadashova?
Where are the global campaigns for more than 4,000 missing Azerbaijanis?
And where are the international letters, petitions, and advocacy efforts for more than 3,400 Azerbaijani landmine victims?
At the historic Washington Summit of August 2025, facilitated by President Donald Trump, the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia signed a Joint Declaration and initialed a peace treaty, opening a fundamentally new chapter in relations between the two countries.
Lasting peace requires trust. Yet trust cannot be built on silence about past crimes.
The previous generation of Azerbaijanis endured conflict, occupation, displacement, destruction, and loss. While remembering the suffering of the past, we remain committed to building a future grounded in peace, cooperation, justice, and mutual respect. Today, Azerbaijanis and Armenians have a unique opportunity to build reconciliation and trust.
As emphasized above, the individuals on whose behalf international campaigns and letters are being organized were prosecuted and convicted for grave crimes, not for their identity, ethnicity, nationality, religion, or political beliefs.
If we fail to show that crimes have consequences and that justice is upheld through lawful processes, what lesson are we passing on to our children?
This question is directed to those who write letters, organize campaigns, and advocate for the release of individuals convicted or prosecuted for grave crimes.
We do not seek revenge. We seek justice.
Signatories
- Konul Behbudova – Chairwoman of the “Karabakh Missing Families” Public Union
- Sevinc Alizade – Chairwoman of the “Zafar” Support to Families of Martyrs Public Union
- Zaur Ibrahimli – Member of the Board of the Azerbaijan National NGO Forum
- Ayaz Mirzayev – Chairman of the “Azerbaijani Journalists Network” Public Union
- Amir Aliyev – Chairman of the “Center for the Promotion of Human Rights” Public Union
- Alimammad Nuriyev – Head of the “Constitution” Research Fund
- Rey Gasimov - Chairman of the “Association of Landmine Victims in Azerbaijan” Public Union
- Hafiz Safikhanov - Chairman of the “Azerbaijan Campaign Against Landmines” Public Union
- Shahla Naghiyeva - Chairwoman of the “Sonmez Mashal” Cultural Relations Public Union
- Khalid Kazimov - Chairman of the Regional Human Rights and Media Center Public Union
- Ahmad Abbasbayli - Chairman of the “Center for Development of Society” Public Union
- Irada Rzazada - Chairperson of the Public Union “For Social Well-being of Citizens”
- Jasarat Huseynzade - Chairman of the Public Union to Support Information and Social Initiatives
- Elshad Eyvazov - Chairman of the Independent Journalists Public Union
- Grandson of Khojaly victim Tofiq Huseynov, Nihad Huseynzada
- Granddaughter of Khojaly victim Bakir Huseynov, Aydan Huseynzada
- Granddaughter of Khojaly victim Maxmar Alakbarova, Maxmar Alakbarova
- Son of Khojaly victim Telman Orujov, Anar Orujov
- Daughter of Khojaly victim Raya Mahmudova, Kubra Mahmudova
- Daughter of Khojaly victim Bakir Huseynov, Samira Huseynova
- Daughter of Khojaly victim Azim Aliyev, Zumrud Aliyeva
- Daughter of Khojaly victim Tavakkul Amirov, Khazangul Amirova
- Son of Khojaly victim Firdovsi Aliyev, Mehdi Aliyev
- Daughter of Khojaly victim Tahir Khalilov, Hamayil Khalilova
- Son of Khojaly victim Mirsiyab Huseynov, Akif Huseynov
- Son of Khojaly victim Zinyat Huseynova, Adalat Huseynov
- Sister of Khojaly victim Fuzuli Rustamov, Figura Rustamova
- Daughter of Khojaly victim Zarifa Khalilova, Gulnar Karimova
- Son of Khojaly victim Rashid Huseynov, Samir Huseynov
- Daughter of Khojaly victim Gachay Khalilov, Tacira Khalilova
- Daughter of Khojaly victim Vagif Maharramov, Vasila Maharramova
- Son of Khojaly victim Huseyn Huseynov, Jamshid Huseynov
- Son of Khojaly victim Mammad Mammadov, Murvat Mammadov
- Mother of Khojaly victims Sohbat Mammadov and Mohlat Mammadov, Narxanim Mammadova
- Mother of missing person Abbas Behbudov, Dilruba Behbudova
- Wife of missing person Sakhavat Janiyev, Reyhan Janiyeva
- Wife of missing person Azad Jabbarov, Farida Jabbarova
- Wife of missing person Abulfat Aliyev, Nazani Aliyeva
- Mother of missing person Shahin Aliyev, Mahuru Shahin
- Son of missing person Feyruz Jalilov, Gabil Jalilov
- Wife of missing person Ogtay Mammadov, Parvana Mammadova
- Mother of missing person Telman Yusifov, Zarifa Yusifova
- Mother of missing person Bafadar Mirzayev, Sakina Mirzayeva
- Mother of missing person Bakhtiyar Fatullayev, Sona Fatullayeva
- Wife of missing person Zahir Gasimov, Minaya Gasimova
- Daughter of missing person Aydin Rahimov, Pustakhanim Kalbiyeva
- Daughter of missing person Ahmad Mammadov, Sevinc Hajiyeva
- Son of missing person Etibar Ahmadov, Ilham Ahmadov
- Sister of missing person Shirindil Hasanguliyev, Nazli Hasanguliyeva
- Wife of missing person Telman Gurbanov, Afina Gurbanova
- Mother of missing person Telman Mustafayev, Tahira Mustafayeva
- Wife of missing person Natig Malikov, Yagut Shirinova
- Mother of missing person Zahir Abdulov, Raya Abdulova
- Wife of missing person Salim Ahmadov, Reyhan Ahmadova
- Wife of martyr Vidadi Khalilov, Narmin Khalilova
- Mother of martyr Yashar Sadigov, Asli Sadigova
- Wife of martyr Akram Shadmanov, Gulshan Rahimzade
- Wife of martyr Ramiz Gasimov, Gunel Gasimova
- Wife of martyr Emin Suleymanov, Mahsati Suleymanova
- Wife of martyr Orkhan Akbarov, Nurana Akbarova
- Wife of martyr Vugar Yusifov, Lala Aliyeva
- Wife of martyr Garib Bakhshaliyev, Gulnara Bakhshaliyeva
- Mother of martyr Savalan Gafarov, Khayala Gafarova
- Wife of martyr Rashad Guliyev, Aytan Guliyeva
- Wife of martyr Elzamin Tahmazov, Gunay Tahmazova
- Wife of martyr Nail Orujov, Nigar Agamaliyeva
- Wife of martyr Shukur Hamidov, Konul Hamidova
- Wife of martyr Babak Ramaldanov, Aygun Ramaldanova
- Wife of martyr Natiq Ismayilov, Nigar Ismayilova
- Wife of martyr Mehman Ganbarov, Khuraman Ganbarova
- Mother of martyr Camal Ismayilov, Filara Ismayilova
- Mother of martyr Soltan Mammadov, Sumaya Mammadova
- Wife of martyr Yashar Sadigov, Nishana Sadigova
- Mine victim Sohbat Shirinov
- Mine victim Hafiz Azimzada
- Mine victim Bahruz Camalov
- Mine victim Vakil Valiyev
- Mine victim Yavar Babayev
- Mine victim Zamaddin Hasanov
- Mine victim Hasanali Alizada
- Mine victim Ilgar Baghirov
- Mine victim Avaz Ismayilov
- Mine victim Akif Huseynov
- Mine victim Huseyn Huseynov
- Mine victim Bayram Huseynov
- Mine victim Ruhin Valiyev
- Mine victim Khazar Babashov
- Mine victim Suleyman Heydarov
- Mine victim Tamam Jafarova
- Mine victim Dilbar Isayeva
- Mine victim Elman Jafarov
- Mine victim Zabil Mammadov
- Mine victim Oktay Badalov
- Wife of deceased mine victim Yavar Babayev, Malahat Babayeva
- Father of deceased mine victim Razi Huseynov, Akif Huseynov
- Father of deceased mine victim Ramal Ojaqquliyev, Kamal Ojaqquliyev
- Father of deceased mine victim Israyil Hasanov, Ibrahim Hasanov
- Father of deceased mine victim Amid Hasanov, Huseyn Hasanov."