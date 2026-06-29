Azerbaijan improving President's authorized representative office activity in Nakhchivan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29. The activity of the authorized representative office of the President of Azerbaijan in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic is being improved.

This is reflected in the decree signed by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev. The text of the law has been published on the official website of the President of Azerbaijan.

Thus, the "Structure of the authorized representative office of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic" was approved.

According to the document, the number of employees of the authorized representative office of the President of Azerbaijan in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic was set at 55 staff units.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan must:

prepare proposals on the harmonization of the acts of the President of Azerbaijan with this decree within two months and submit them to the President of Azerbaijan;

resolve other issues arising from this decree.

The "Regulation on the authorized representative office of the President of Azerbaijan in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic" was amended. The authorized representative office has an independent balance sheet, state property in use, treasury and bank accounts, a seal with the image of the State Coat of Arms of Azerbaijan and its own name engraved on it, a seal of the clerical service without a coat of arms, relevant stamps and forms.

Maintenance costs and activities of the authorized representative office, as well as material and technical support, will be financed from the state budget of Azerbaijan and other sources stipulated by law.

The authorized representative will make proposals to the President of Azerbaijan on the following issues:

Dissolution of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic (hereinafter referred to as the Supreme Assembly) by the President of Azerbaijan in cases stipulated by the Constitution of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic;

Convening an extraordinary session of the Supreme Assembly, as well as holding a closed session of the Supreme Assembly;

Determining additional powers for the Cabinet of Ministers of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic by acts of the President of Azerbaijan;

Improving the activities of state bodies (institutions) provided for in subparagraphs 3.1.1-3 and 3.1.1-4 of this Regulation;

Taking measures to submit proposals of the Chairman of the Supreme Assembly on the following issues to the President of Azerbaijan:

Scheduling election to the Supreme Assembly;

Awarding professional degrees and higher special ranks to persons serving in state bodies of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic;

Granting state awards of Azerbaijan;

The decree will enter into force on July 1, 2026.