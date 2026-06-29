Azerbaijani gymnasts claim gold at World Cup (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29. Azerbaijani gymnasts won gold medals at the Aerobic Gymnastics World Cup in Nanjing, China, held from June 26 through 29.

This was reported by the press service of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation.

According to the Gymnastics Federation, Azerbaijan was represented at the competition by Sara Alikhanli in the individual program and Medina Mustafayeva and Vladimir Dolmatov in the pairs program.

Based on the results of the qualifying round, Sara Alikhanli scored 17.900 points, while Medina Mustafayeva and Vladimir Dolmatov scored 18.600 points and advanced to the final.

In the final, the Azerbaijani pair team won the gold medal, leaving their rivals behind with 19,100 points. Sara Alikhanli placed 6th with 18,050 points.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan continues to strengthen its position in international gymnastics through consistent participation and success across multiple disciplines, including acrobatic and aerobic gymnastics. The country regularly hosts major international events at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, attracting athletes from a wide range of countries. Backed by the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation, the country’s athletes regularly achieve medal-winning performances at World Cups, World Championships, and other major international competitions, reflecting the steady development and competitiveness of Azerbaijan’s gymnastics program on the global stage.