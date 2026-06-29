Peru inaugurates exhibition marking 30 years of diplomatic ties with Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29. The opening ceremony of an exhibition dedicated to the history of bilateral relations was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Peru within the framework of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations with Azerbaijan on June 26.

This was announced in a report published by the Azerbaijani Embassy in Mexico.

According to the report, the event was jointly organized by the Peruvian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Azerbaijani diplomatic mission in Peru.

“The event was attended by representatives of the leadership of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Peru, representatives of Congress, officials of state institutions, members of the diplomatic corps, public and media representatives, representatives of cultural circles, as well as scientists.

Speaking at the opening of the event, Seymur Fataliyev, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of our country to the United Mexican States and also accredited to the Republic of Peru, recalled that diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Peru were established on June 25, 1996, and noted that over the past 30 years, relations have successfully developed in the fields of political dialogue, interparliamentary cooperation, mutual support within international organizations, culture and education,” the report said.

The ambassador noted that the holding of the first political consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan and Peru in 2025 laid the foundation for a new stage in the development of bilateral relations. He also emphasized that during this period, mutual visits, inter-parliamentary contacts, and cultural and humanitarian cooperation have made a significant contribution to the further strengthening of friendly relations between the countries.

Fataliyev pointed out that the exhibition that was opened is not only a living chronicle reflecting the 30-year history of Azerbaijani-Peruvian relations, but also demonstrates the path of development of the friendship and cooperation formed between the countries and forms a solid foundation for future cooperation.

Then, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Peru, Ambassador Eric Anderson, made a speech, highly appreciating the friendly relations formed between Azerbaijan and Peru over the past thirty years, and expressed his confidence that the political dialogue, economic, cultural, and humanitarian cooperation between the two countries will further expand in the future.

Then, the representative of the Peruvian Postal Service, Jorge Santa Cruz Montero, spoke about the significance of the joint jubilee postcard, envelope, and postage stamp dedicated to the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations. He noted that the jubilee postcard, envelope, and postage stamp, in addition to being a symbol of friendship, mutual respect, and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Peru, also reflect the rich natural heritage and national values ​​​​of both countries.

The design of the anniversary postcard and envelope dedicated to the 30th anniversary of Azerbaijan-Peru diplomatic relations depicts Goygol, one of the wonderful natural pearls of Azerbaijan, and the world-famous Lake Titicaca in Peru. Goygol symbolizes the rich nature, biodiversity, and natural beauty of Azerbaijan, while Lake Titicaca symbolizes the historical and cultural heritage of the Peruvian people and the natural wealth of the Andean region.

The design of the postage stamp depicts the Maiden Tower and the Towers of Flame, architectural symbols of Azerbaijan, as well as the world-famous historical monument of Peru, Machu Picchu.

Both designs carry a symbolic message that unites Azerbaijan and Peru, which are geographically distant, around common values ​​​​such as friendship, mutual respect, and cooperation.

The official sealing ceremony of the anniversary postal envelope was also held as part of the event. The ceremony was attended by Seymur Fataliyev, the Azerbaijani Ambassador accredited to Peru, Ambassador Erik Anderson, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Peru, and representatives of the Peruvian Postal Service.

After the official ceremony, the guests got acquainted with the exhibition reflecting the history of the development of Azerbaijani-Peruvian relations. The exhibition displayed photographs, archival documents, and other materials reflecting the development of bilateral relations over the past 30 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1996. The exposition reflected high-level mutual visits, diplomatic meetings, the first political consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, cooperation within international organizations, as well as the main stages of cultural, academic, and humanitarian relations.

The exhibition was met with great interest by the participants. The exhibition will last for 15 days.