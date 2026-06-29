Uzbekistan, IMF discuss economic reforms and expanding technical partnership

Photo: The Ministry of Economy and Finance of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29. Uzbekistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Finance met with International Monetary Fund (IMF) Deputy Managing Director to discuss the country's macroeconomic outlook, ongoing economic reforms and closer cooperation with the Washington-based lender.

This was reflected in the statement by the Ministry of Economy and Finance of Uzbekistan, following the meeting between Uzbekistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Finance, Jamshid Kuchkarov and International Monetary Fund (IMF) Deputy Managing Director Bo Li on June 29.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 2026 IMF and World Bank Constituency Meeting and was attended by Central Bank Chairman Timur Ishmetov and officials from Uzbekistan's Ministry of Economy and Finance.

The discussions focused on Uzbekistan's economic performance, including GDP growth, efforts to curb inflation, maintain fiscal stability and advance structural reforms aimed at strengthening the country's long-term growth prospects.

The two sides also reviewed Uzbekistan's cooperation with the IMF under the Article IV consultation process, which provides policy recommendations and regular assessments of member countries' economic conditions.

According to Uzbekistan's Ministry of Economy and Finance, officials highlighted recent reforms to strengthen macroeconomic stability, improve public financial management, modernize tax administration, reform the banking sector and accelerate the privatization of state-owned enterprises.

The parties also discussed the outcomes of the Tashkent International Investment Forum, efforts to improve the investment climate and measures to expand private-sector participation in infrastructure and other strategic sectors of the economy.

"Strong institutions, sound fiscal policy, reliable infrastructure and investment in human capital are essential foundations for sustainable long-term economic growth," Bo Li said during the meeting.

He also stressed the importance of expanding private-sector activity, improving the efficiency of public spending and further modernizing Uzbekistan's tax system to generate additional fiscal resources for education, healthcare and other social programs.

According to the ministry, the meeting concluded with an agreement to strengthen dialogue and expand technical cooperation between Uzbekistan and the IMF.

The discussions come as Uzbekistan continues to implement wide-ranging economic reforms aimed at liberalizing the economy, attracting foreign investment and strengthening fiscal and financial institutions. The IMF has consistently supported the country's reform agenda through policy advice and technical assistance, while encouraging continued progress in fiscal discipline, financial sector modernization and private-sector-led growth.