Azerbaijan set to organize animal markets as stock exchanges

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30. Animal markets in Azerbaijan will be organized in the form of an exchange instead of a physical one.

This was announced by the Chairman of the Azerbaijan Food Safety Agency, Goshgar Tahmazli, in a joint interview with Trend International News Agency and the Khazar TV channel.

The head of the agency noted that inspections conducted on animal markets showed that 28 markets failed to meet current standards.

"Veterinary and sanitary norms and rules were not observed in these markets. Therefore, the activities of all animal markets were temporarily suspended. After being brought into line with the standards, 14 animal markets were allowed to operate again. Reconstruction work is currently underway in some of the other markets, and since some of them cannot meet modern requirements, it is not considered advisable to continue operations in these places in the future.

In the future, after full completion of the identification process and the second state program, a transition from physical animal markets to animal sales exchanges will be ensured. Digitalization in the import and export sector of the agency has already been achieved at 100 percent. In other areas, the level of digitalization has exceeded 94 percent.

Once this process is fully completed and the identification of animals is completed, our goal is to implement modern animal sales exchanges instead of transporting animals from point A to point B and exhibiting and selling them in markets. In this case, the buyer will be able to see all the information about the animal he wants to buy, including the indicators reflected in the identification system, in advance on the electronic platform, evaluate it and then place an order," he said.