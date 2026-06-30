Rail cargo traffic between Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan up to 46% in 5M2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30. Rail freight traffic between Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan increased by 46% in the first five months of 2026, reaching 1 million tons.

This was announced by Kazak Transport Ministry in a press release.

The ministry noted, that rail cargo transportation between the two countries reached 1.9 million tons in 2025, up 8% year-on-year.

The emphasis on expanding the eastern branch of the North-South corridor, strengthening multimodal connectivity and restoring direct air links indicates that both countries are increasingly viewing transport infrastructure as a tool for mitigating geopolitical and logistical risks. Such an approach could help preserve the competitiveness of regional trade routes as businesses seek more resilient supply chains across Eurasia.

This growing focus on resilient and diversified transport networks is also attracting attention from international businesses looking to expand their presence along Eurasian trade corridors. In exclusive interview previously provided to Trend, Switzerland's State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) noted that Kazakhstan plays a key role in the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, adding that "Swiss companies with long-standing expertise in this field are eager to contribute to the development of cooperation."

According to SECO, Kazakhstan's strategic position between Europe and Asia, combined with ongoing infrastructure development, continues to strengthen its appeal as a logistics and transit hub for international investors.

"Swiss businesses value a stable and predictable investment environment, including legal certainty, intellectual property protection, and data security. Recent steps taken by the Kazakh government in these areas are viewed very positively in Switzerland," the company said.