More than 5.3 million visitors underscore Uzbekistan's tourism growth

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30. Uzbekistan received more than 5.35 million foreign visitors for tourism purposes between January and May 2026.

This was reflected in the statement published by the National Statistics Committee of Uzbekistan.

A total of 5,351,868 foreign citizens visited the country during the five-month period, representing travelers from 203 countries.

Men accounted for the majority of visitors, with 2.97 million arrivals, while women totaled 2.38 million.

The largest share of tourists belonged to the 31-55 age group, which accounted for 2.79 million visitors. Another 1.08 million tourists were aged 56 and older.

Visitors aged 19-30 totaled 892,166, while 584,171 tourists were under the age of 18.

The figures highlight Uzbekistan's growing appeal as a tourism destination and reflect continued international interest in the country's cultural heritage, historical sites and expanding tourism infrastructure.

Analysis

"The arrival of more than 5.3 million foreign tourists in just five months underscores the growing importance of tourism as a contributor to Uzbekistan's economy. The broad geographic reach of visitors from 203 countries suggests that the country's tourism sector is becoming increasingly diversified and less dependent on a limited number of source markets." the Trend's analysis said.

The age distribution of visitors provides additional insight into travel patterns. Tourists aged 31-55 accounted for more than half of all arrivals, indicating strong demand among working-age travelers with higher spending potential. Meanwhile, the significant number of visitors aged 56 and above points to Uzbekistan's growing attractiveness among cultural and heritage tourists, a segment often associated with longer stays and higher tourism expenditures.

The continued rise in visitor numbers reflects ongoing government efforts to improve tourism infrastructure, expand international connectivity and simplify travel procedures. If current trends persist, tourism is likely to play an increasingly important role in supporting economic growth, job creation and service-sector development, according to Trend analysis.