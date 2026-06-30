Uzbekistan, Indonesia push to strengthen interparliamentary cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30. Chairperson of Uzbekistan's Senate Tanzila Narbayeva met with Ahmad Muzani, speaker of Indonesia's People's Consultative Assembly (MPR), to discuss expanding strategic cooperation and strengthening interparliamentary ties during his official visit to Uzbekistan.

This was reflected in the statement by the Senate of Oliy Majlis.

The two sides reviewed ways to deepen the strategic partnership between Uzbekistan and Indonesia, with a focus on enhancing parliamentary cooperation and broadening political, economic and cultural relations.

"The parties agreed to intensify the work of interparliamentary friendship groups, prepare joint cooperation documents, organize interparliamentary forums and implement academic and educational projects dedicated to the study of Islamic civilization and its rich heritage," the Senate said in the statement.

Muzani praised Uzbekistan's ongoing reforms, describing the country's development efforts, open foreign policy and initiatives to preserve and promote the heritage of Islamic civilization as significant achievements, the statement said.

The meeting also highlighted the historical role of the 14th-15th century scholar and Islamic preacher Malik Ibrahim Samarkandi, who is widely credited with helping spread Islam on the Indonesian island of Java. Officials said this shared historical heritage continues to serve as a foundation for close relations between the two nations.

The parliamentary leaders noted that regular dialogue between the presidents of Uzbekistan and Indonesia has helped elevate bilateral cooperation in trade, investment, culture, education and parliamentary diplomacy.

The sides also discussed accelerating negotiations on a free trade agreement, advancing the mutual recognition of halal certificates and expanding exports of agricultural products.

Additional areas of cooperation included strengthening regional partnerships, promoting tourism, particularly pilgrimage tourism, further simplifying visa procedures, expanding cooperation between universities and continuing joint cultural and humanitarian initiatives.

At the conclusion of the visit, Muzani signed the Senate's Book of Honored Guests, reaffirming Indonesia's commitment to further developing interparliamentary relations with Uzbekistan.