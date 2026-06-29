Azerbaijani judokas win five medals at European Championships

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29. The European Cadet Judo Championships have kicked off in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Spain.

On the opening day of competition, Azerbaijan's national team claimed five medals, including two golds.

Nihad Agayev (50 kg) and Zahra Guliyeva (40 kg) became European champions. The final in the men's 50 kg category featured an all-Azerbaijani showdown, with Agayev defeating Farid Rzazade, who took the silver medal.

The team also earned two bronze medals through Ibrahim Talybov (55 kg) and Kenul Eyvazli (48 kg).

Sunay Salamova (40 kg) and Rza Khalilli (55 kg) narrowly missed out on the podium after losing in the quarterfinals. Mehman Askerov (60 kg) and Parvin Sevkhanli (44 kg) were eliminated after their second bouts, while Fatima Abdullayeva (44 kg) exited the competition in the opening round.

The European Championships will conclude on July 2. The final day of the tournament will feature the mixed team competition.