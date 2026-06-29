Kazakhstan intends to increase oil transport via Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline - Tokayev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29. Kazakhstan intends to scale up its oil transportation volumes through the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

This was announced by the press service of the Kazakh President, citing Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's remarks at the expanded-format meeting with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze in Astana.



According to ​ the press service, reviewing the progressive development of bilateral ties, Tokayev noted that trade and investment interaction remains the foundation of Kazakh-Georgian relations, supported by successful long-standing cooperation in the energy sector.

​"Trade and investment interaction remains the foundation of Kazakh-Georgian relations. Despite global instability, bilateral trade turnover has potential for further growth.

Kazakhstan has invested more than half a billion dollars in Georgia's economy and remains among the largest investors in that country. Our states maintain successful cooperation in the energy sector. We intend to increase the volumes of oil transportation through the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline," Tokayev said.

​The Kazakh President expressed confidence that the newly signed Joint Statement on the Establishment of a Strategic Partnership would elevate relations to a qualitatively new level, while active operations continue within the intergovernmental commission to define new long-term priorities.