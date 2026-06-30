Uzbekistan eyes closer partnership with France across key sectors

Photo: the telegram channel of the Head of Presidential Administration Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30. Saida Mirziyoyeva said she held substantive talks with French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Noël Barrot, reaffirming the two countries' commitment to expanding their strategic partnership.

This was reflected in the statement posted by the Head of the Presidential Administration, Saida Mirziyoyeva, on her Telegram account.

In a post on social media, Mirziyoyeva described France as one of Uzbekistan's key strategic partners in Europe, noting that bilateral cooperation spans energy, transport, infrastructure, education and healthcare.

"I was pleased to have a substantive discussion with Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France Jean-Noël Barrot," Mirziyoyeva said.

"France is one of Uzbekistan's key strategic partners in Europe. Our cooperation covers such areas as energy, transport, infrastructure, education and healthcare," she added.

Mirziyoyeva said Uzbekistan intends to further strengthen its partnership with France and Europe while remaining "a reliable and predictable partner in Central Asia."

The relationship between France and Uzbekistan continues to develop. Last year, on March 11–14, 2025, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev held a visit to the city of Paris, following the official invitation of the French President Emmanuel Macron. The Uzbek President was greeted with honor by his counterparts. Key outcomes from this meeting included strategic partnerships, economic agreements and sectoral deals.