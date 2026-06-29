Azerbaijan's Presidential Aid reveals details of new reforms on digital dev't

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29. Digital transformation under the leadership of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, is being consistently implemented as one of the main priorities of state policy.

This was announced by the Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Head of the Department of Economic Issues and Innovative Development Policy of the Presidential Administration, Shahmar Movsumov, at the first meeting of the Digital Development Council held under the chairmanship of First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva.

Recalling that the Digital Development Council was established and the "Action Plan for Accelerating Digital Development in the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2026–2028" was approved by a presidential decree signed in February this year, he said that, under the leadership of First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva, comprehensive reforms are being prepared in line with the Council’s strategic priorities and its instructions to establish a modern legislative framework.

He emphasized that this represents the most comprehensive and fundamental reform initiative in the post-Soviet space aimed at developing and regulating the digital ecosystem.

Touching upon the areas covered by the reform, Shahmar Movsumov said they include ensuring legal certainty, creating a competitive tax environment, financing innovation, encouraging scientific research and innovation, attracting talent, expanding market access opportunities, and strengthening cybersecurity regulation.

The Presidential Assistant noted that one of the reforms' key features is that they are based on international best practices, with successful models from various countries studied during the preparation of the proposed legislative changes.