Kazakhstan, Georgia discuss expanding trade and economic cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30. Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov and Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze have discussed the expansion of bilateral trade and economic cooperation during talks held in Astana, the Kazakh government reports.

The discussions focused on cooperation in trade, investment, transport and logistics, energy, and digitalization, with particular attention given to implementing agreements reached a day earlier during negotiations between President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze.

Bektenov said the official visit reflects the dynamic development of Kazakhstan–Georgia relations and highlights the high level of political dialogue, mutual trust, and strong partnership between the two countries.

“Yesterday, you held substantive talks with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. Kazakhstan views Georgia as a reliable friend and an important strategic partner in the South Caucasus and Black Sea region. The Government of Kazakhstan is ready to further deepen dialogue and practical cooperation with the Government of Georgia,” Bektenov said.

For his part, Kobakhidze described Kazakhstan as one of Georgia’s key partners and pointed to significant opportunities for further expanding bilateral engagement.

“Our countries are historically connected by friendly relations, which serve as a solid foundation for strengthening political and economic ties. Kazakhstan is a very important partner for Georgia, and our relations carry special significance for us. We welcome the establishment of strategic partnership between our countries and look forward to broadening bilateral cooperation across all areas,” Kobakhidze said.

The sides also reviewed measures to advance joint projects in priority sectors of the economy. Particular emphasis in discussions on technological cooperation was placed on artificial intelligence initiatives.

Following the talks, the governments of Kazakhstan and Georgia reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening strategic partnership and expanding practical cooperation across promising areas.

A day earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze adopted a Joint Statement on establishing a strategic partnership between the Republic of Kazakhstan and Georgia.

Bilateral trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Georgia reached $184.5 million in 2025. In January–April 2026, mutual trade totaled $53 million. More than 600 companies with Georgian participation currently operate in Kazakhstan, while 14 organizations are registered at the Astana International Financial Centre.