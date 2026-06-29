Tokayev proposes structural roadmap to deepen Kazakh-Georgian strategic ties

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has proposed a structured approach to advancing bilateral relations by developing a comprehensive "roadmap" focused on energy, investment, transport connectivity, agriculture, digitalization, and tourism.

​This was announced by the press service of the Kazakh President, citing Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's remarks at the expanded-format meeting with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze in Astana.

According to the ​press service, during the talks, both sides confirmed their mutual commitment to advancing high-impact investment projects. In particular, as key stakeholders in the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR, or Middle Corridor), Kazakhstan and Georgia intend to implement coordinated measures to upgrade transport-logistic infrastructure, expand container shipping operations, harmonize tariff policies, and accelerate cross-border digitalization.

​The press service notes that transit cargo volumes along the TITR have increased 3.5 times over the past five years. To sustain this momentum, regional logistics planners project that the number of container trains operating on the route will reach 3,000 by 2029.

​President Tokayev emphasized that in addition to its existing operations at the port of Batumi, Kazakhstan is actively exploring opportunities to expand its maritime presence across other Georgian port zones. Last year, a new multimodal terminal was successfully commissioned at the port of Poti with the participation of Kazakh investors. Looking ahead, the development of the Anaklia deep-sea port project stands out as another highly attractive asset for strengthening interregional maritime infrastructure.

​Digitalization and artificial intelligence were also identified as primary drivers for future technological integration. The delegations confirmed their readiness to exchange operational expertise in digital governance, online public service delivery, and advanced GovTech solutions. To support this sector, Kazakhstan welcomes the participation of Georgian startup teams and tech firms in programs hosted by the Astana Hub and related regional technology initiatives.

​Furthermore, the participants focused on expanding bilateral ties in healthcare, education, culture, and tourism. Tokayev noted that Georgia remains an exceptionally popular destination for Kazakh tourists, adding that Kazakhstan is equally prepared to welcome a growing number of Georgian visitors.

​"Our countries are united by deep historical roots, common cultural values, and strong ties between our peoples, which are the foundation of our close partnership. We have just held a fruitful exchange of views, during which we reaffirmed our common commitment to the development of bilateral cooperation," Tokayev said.

​He emphasized the importance of regular cultural exchanges and proposed organizing reciprocal Days of Culture between the two nations.