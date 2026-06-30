Azerbaijan's petroleum bitumen output plunges 41.4% as oil products sector contracts

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30. Azerbaijan produced 294,100 metric tons of petroleum coke, petroleum bitumen and other petroleum product residues in the first five months of 2026.

This was reflected in the information from the State Statistical Committee.

The figure was down 8,100 tons, or 2.7%, from the same period in 2025. As of June 1, inventories of those products stood at 61,600 tons nationwide.

During the January-May period, Azerbaijan produced 51,300 tons of petroleum bitumen and 97,300 tons of petroleum coke. Compared with the first five months of last year, petroleum bitumen output fell by 36,300 tons, or 41.4%, while petroleum coke production increased by 12,600 tons, or 14.9%.

The total value of oil products manufacturing in Azerbaijan declined 5.2% year-on-year during the reporting period, reaching 2.03 billion manats ($1.19 billion).

A number of major projects are being implemented in Azerbaijan to maintain oil production and increase it in the long-term perspective. In particular, bp, the operator of the country's main oil fields, is executing new investment programs to increase production efficiency.

According to Gary Jones, bp’s Regional President for Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye, the company continues to expand its activities in the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) block of fields. He stated that in order to maintain production at ACG over the long term, new wells are being drilled, existing infrastructure is being modernized, and innovative technologies are being applied.

"We continue our investments to ensure long-term production at ACG. Drilling new wells, ensuring the reliable operation of platforms, and implementing technological innovations are the main directions of this strategy," the bp official stated.

The company also continues evaluation work at the "Shafag-Asiman" prospective structure, as well as the development project of the "Karabakh" field. Along with this, bp is expanding its activities toward studying new geological structures in the Caspian Sea and discovering additional hydrocarbon reserves.

The company emphasizes that the new projects serve not only to compensate for the natural decline in current production but also to preserve Azerbaijan's energy export potential in the long-term perspective. The investment programs implemented by the company hold significant importance in terms of ensuring sustainable development in the country's oil and gas sector and strengthening energy security.