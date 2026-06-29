Azerbaijan's Health Ministry meets with delegation of International Commission on Missing Persons (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29. A meeting has been held with a delegation from the International Commission on Missing Persons (ICMP), led by Director-General Kathryne Bomberger, as part of her visit to Azerbaijan, at the Ministry of Health.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Health

According to the report, during the meeting, the parties discussed prospects for expanding cooperation in the healthcare sector, particularly in the areas of forensic medical expertise, DNA analysis, strengthening laboratory capacity, specialist training, and knowledge exchange.

They emphasized that the search for missing persons, the identification of their remains, and the application of modern scientific approaches in this field are of significant humanitarian importance. The parties also noted that studying international best practices and implementing innovative methods contribute to enhancing the effectiveness of these efforts.

Minister Teymur Musayev noted that the relevant state institutions are working in close coordination on search operations in the liberated territories and the identification of recovered human remains. He emphasized that cooperation with ICMP has made an important contribution to these efforts.

“ICMP Director-General Kathryne Bomberger commended Azerbaijan’s efforts to determine the fate of missing persons and stated that the organization stands ready to continue providing technical and expert support to the country.

The meeting also addressed other issues of mutual interest and prospects for future cooperation,” the report added.