BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29. The People of Corsica Support Group set up in Azerbaijan’s Parliament has issued a statement on the draft constitutional law adopted by the French National Assembly.

This was reported by the Press and Public Relations Department of the Milli Majlis (Parliament of Azerbaijan).

"The adoption of the draft constitutional law establishing the special autonomous status of Corsica within the French Republic by the French National Assembly is an important milestone for the Corsican people. The draft law envisages granting Corsica broader self-government powers, taking into account the historical, cultural, social, and geographical characteristics of the island, and in this regard is assessed as an important political result of the peaceful, democratic, and consistent struggle waged by the Corsican people over many years.

We, as the Support Group for the Corsican People in the Parliament of Azerbaijan, highly appreciate this determination, determination, and commitment to democratic principles of the Corsican people and sincerely welcome them. The determination and determination demonstrated by the Corsican people in determining their own future once again show that the legitimate demands of the peoples sooner or later find their reflection in the political arena. In this regard, the decision adopted by the French National Assembly is not only a legislative act, but also an important political achievement of the long-term struggle of the Corsican people.

We hope that the French Senate will also demonstrate historical responsibility and support the decision adopted by the French National Assembly, thereby expressing respect for the democratic will of the Corsican people. The Support Group for the Corsican People in the Parliament of Azerbaijan will continue to support the objective assessment of the legitimate rights, democratic will, and peaceful political struggle of the Corsican people by the international community,” the statement said.