Azerbaijan presents its economic potential at 9th China-Eurasia Expo (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30. The national stand set up at the 9th China-Eurasian Exhibition, organized by the office of the trade representative of Azerbaijan in China, has presented Azerbaijan's favorable business and investment environment, transport-logistics, and transit potential.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Economy.

The report noted that Azerbaijan was represented by a single country stand at the 9th Sino-Eurasian Exhibition held in Urumchi, Xinjiang-Uygur Autonomous Region of China, on June 25-29 of this year. The exhibition showcased the economic and investment potential of Azerbaijan, transport and transit opportunities. At the same time, products manufactured under the "Made in Azerbaijan" brand through the Azerbaijan Trading House operating in Beijing were presented at the exhibition.

As part of the exhibition, Azerbaijan's trade representative in China, Teymur Nadiroghlu, made a presentation at the China (Shandong) - Shanghai Cooperation Organization Countries Local Economic and Trade Cooperation Conference. The presentation briefed on Azerbaijan's favorable business environment, investment potential, opportunities created for investors, the role of the country as an important transport and logistics center of the region, as well as the development prospects of economic and trade cooperation between Azerbaijan and China.

The China-Eurasia Expo, held since 2011, is considered one of China's important international economic and trade platforms. The exhibition serves to expand trade, investment, and industrial partnerships between Asian and European countries. More than 2,000 companies and organizations from 27 countries, regions, and international organizations, as well as all provinces of China, participated in the 9th exhibition.