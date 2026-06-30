Turkmenistan, Daewoo discuss fertilizer project cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30. Turkmenistan discussed industrial cooperation with South Korea's Daewoo Engineering & Construction during talks in Ashgabat.

This was reported in a press release issued by the press service of the Turkmen government.

"President Serdar Berdimuhamedov met with Jong Won-ju, Chairman of the Board of Daewoo Engineering & Construction Co., Ltd., who arrived in our country on a visit, " the press release says.

According to the report, Berdimuhamedov said the company is currently implementing a project to build a mineral fertilizer production complex at the chemical plant in Turkmenabat, Lebap region.

The president also noted that the project is expected to help supply the domestic market with locally produced chemical products and expand export opportunities for the country's chemical industry.

According to the press release, Berdimuhamedov said constructive partnership has been established between Turkmenistan and Daewoo Engineering & Construction.

Jung Won-ju, in turn, thanked the Turkmen side for the trust placed in the company and said it was an honor for Daewoo Engineering & Construction to contribute to Turkmenistan's economic development, the report added.

For reference, Daewoo Engineering & Construction has rapidly expanded its presence in Turkmenistan, making the country one of its key markets in Central Asia. In 2025, the company signed a $784 million contract with the state concern Turkmenhimiya to design and build a mineral fertilizer complex at the Turkmenabat Chemical Plant.

The facility is expected to have an annual production capacity of 350,000 tons of superphosphate and 100,000 tons of ammonium sulfate, with construction scheduled for completion in 2028-2029. The project represents Daewoo E&C's first major contract in Central Asia, and the company has said it intends to use it as a platform for expanding into additional petrochemical, fertilizer and infrastructure projects across the region.