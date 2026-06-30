Bank Respublika and OPEC Fund sign agreement to support entrepreneurship in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

Bank Respublika, one of the country's leading banks actively supporting the real sector in Azerbaijan, has signed a USD 20 million loan agreement with the OPEC Fund for International Development. The financing, provided for a four-year term, is aimed at supporting the development of Azerbaijan's private sector and expanding access to finance for micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs).

The agreement was signed by Tariyel Ismayilov, Chairman of the Management Board of Bank Respublika, and Dr. Abdulhamid Alkhalifa, President of the OPEC Fund. The signing ceremony took place in Vienna during the OPEC Fund Development Forum 2026, held to mark the OPEC Fund's 50th anniversary.

The ceremony was also attended by Anar Akhundov, Deputy Minister of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and Rovshan Sadigbeyli, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Republic of Austria.

The financing will enable Bank Respublika to expand its support for the real sector of the economy and increase lending to micro, small and medium-sized enterprises. The funds will be directed toward financing entrepreneurs implementing projects that contribute to job creation, business development, and sustainable economic growth in the country.

OPEC Fund President Dr.Abdulhamid Alkhalifa said: “This first local currency loan is a milestone for the OPEC Fund. An important addition to our financial toolbox, it allows us to further deepen our impact with innovative solutions. Local currency funding is a key instrument to lower risk and attract investment, and the OPEC Fund is very pleased to have found a strong partner in Bank Respublika for its first such loan.”

Chairman of the Management Board of Bank Respublika, Tariyel Ismayilov, commented: “For us, this agreement is not just about financing. It is an important sign of trust from one of the world’s leading development finance institutions — the OPEC Fund. We are sincerely grateful to Dr. Abdulhamid Alkhalifa and his excellent team for their high professionalism and warm hospitality. We believe this agreement will become the first step toward a successful and long-term partnership between Bank Respublika and the OPEC Fund.”