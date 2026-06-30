Kazakhstan’s new Constitution to enter into force tomorrow

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30. Kazakhstan’s new Constitution will enter into force tomorrow, the press service of the President of Kazakhstan reported.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev made the remarks during the final joint session of the chambers of Kazakhstan’s Parliament.

“Our meeting today can, without exaggeration, be called an event of historic significance. We are not simply concluding another parliamentary session – we are drawing a line under an entire era in the development of independent Kazakhstan and opening a fundamentally new chapter in the history of our statehood.

Tomorrow, our country’s new Constitution enters into force. Alongside the Basic Law, the system of state governance will undergo a fundamental transformation. The bicameral Parliament will be replaced by a unicameral Kurultai. Overall, these changes clearly reflect continuity in Kazakhstan’s historical development,” Tokayev said.

The president noted that 30 years ago the country’s first professional Parliament was established. In its new institutional format, the legislative body played an important role for more than a quarter of a century in strengthening statehood, building the national legal framework, and supporting the development of a market economy.

According to Tokayev, the scale of the work carried out over the past three decades has been significant, with around 3,500 laws adopted, including every tenth law initiated by members of Parliament.

“Parliament has always been a constructive institution – responding to the demands of the time and the expectations of society. The country’s highest legislative body brought together professionals from different sectors in pursuit of common goals.

Thanks to this synergy, Kazakhstan succeeded in developing a strong parliamentary culture both politically and legislatively. This is one of the key indicators confirming Kazakhstan’s maturity as a developed state. Each new parliamentary convocation became another confident step forward, reflecting the evolutionary progress of our nation,” Tokayev said.

The country’s Constitution was adopted following a national referendum held on March 15, 2026. Under the new Constitution, the bicameral Parliament will be dissolved and replaced by a unicameral Kurultai consisting of 145 deputies.