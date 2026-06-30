Kazakhstan accelerates industrial growth with 200 production facilities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30. Kazakhstan is expected to launch more than 200 new production facilities over the next two years, with investments totaling around three trillion tenge (about $6 billion).

This was announced by the press service of the Kazakh President, citing Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's remarks during the final joint session of the chambers of Kazakhstan’s Parliament.

According to the press service, during the session, Tokayev noted that this would lead to an increase in budget revenues, the introduction of advanced technologies, and, most importantly, the creation of new jobs.

Furthermore, he noted that modern plants producing cars, household appliances, freight wagons, construction materials, and other high-quality products are being launched across the country.

According to Tokayev, a total of 540 industrial projects worth 3.7 trillion tenge (about $7.6 billion) were implemented between 2023 and 2025.

He added that these projects have already created nearly 50,000 permanent jobs, while the commissioning of planned facilities is expected to provide employment for more than 20,000 additional people.

“The state allocates significant resources to support and protect domestic entrepreneurs. Overall, around half of Kazakhstan’s working-age population is engaged in small and medium-sized businesses. Over the past five years, the number of people employed in this sector has reached 4.5 million. The share of SMEs in GDP has also reached record levels, confidently surpassing 40%,” he said.