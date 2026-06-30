Kazakhstan targets over 13 GW of new power generation by 2029

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30. Kazakhstan plans to commission more than 13 gigawatts of new power generation capacity by 2029.

This was announced by the press service of the Kazakh President, citing Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's remarks during the final joint session of the chambers of Kazakhstan’s Parliament.

Moreover, at the meeting, Tokayev noted that alongside traditional energy, the Government is also focusing on green energy, the share of which in the energy balance has reached 7%.

''To ensure reliable power supply for the growing economy, it is planned to introduce more than 13 gigawatts of new capacity by 2029, with at least a quarter of it coming from renewable energy sources'' Tokayev added.

He noted that Kazakhstan’s large reserves of fossil fuels, including coal, remain a natural competitive advantage that must be fully utilized.“In March this year, the National Project for the Development of Clean Coal Generation was adopted,” he said.

Furthermore, Tokayev added that within the next three years, new thermal power plants should be built in Kokshetau, Semey, and Ust-Kamenogorsk using technologies that meet high environmental standards.

“These stations must be built without delay. There is too much discussion and too little action,” he said.

The president stressed that hydrocarbons remain the backbone of the national economy, providing the bulk of foreign currency revenues and serving as an affordable source of heat and energy for cities and rural areas.

According to Tokayev, Kazakhstan also plans to accelerate gasification of the country, increasing the current level from nearly 65% to 80%.

He further noted that Kazakhstan is a global leader in uranium production and possesses nuclear infrastructure, making the choice of nuclear energy “absolutely correct.”

“This decision, made by the people in the historic 2024 referendum, is essentially civilizational in nature. It is a guarantee of the country’s energy sovereignty and a reliable basis for an energy-intensive digital economy of the future. Next year, construction of the first nuclear power plant will begin,” Tokayev said.