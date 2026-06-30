Azerbaijan's Gabala to host International Music Festival

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30. The 15th Gabala International Music Festival initiated and organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, with the support of the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan, the Baku Music Academy named after Uzeyir Hajibayli and "Gilan" will begin on July 29.

The festival, which will last until August 3, will bring together internationally renowned performers and musical groups in Gabala.

Along with Azerbaijan, musicians and dancers from Austria, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Uzbekistan and Vietnam will participate in the music festival.

The grand opening of the 15th Gabala International Music Festival will take place on July 29 with a concert by the Baku Music Academy Student Symphony Orchestra named after Uzeyir Hajibayli, conducted by People's Artist of Azerbaijan Ramiz-Malik Aslanov. The musical evening will feature works by Azerbaijani and European composers.

On the next day of the festival, the audience will listen to the performances of the "Bronze drum" Ensemble from Vietnam, the "Bek" Doira Ensemble from Uzbekistan, and watch the performances of the soloists of the "Tashkent Zebolari" Folk Dance Ensemble from Uzbekistan.

On July 31, a concert of the Chamber Orchestra of the DOST Inclusive Development and Creativity Center will be held under the artistic direction of Honored Artist Emil Afrasiyab and conducted by Mustafa Mehmandarov. On the same day, a mugham evening will be organized at the festival with the participation of beloved mugham performers, as well as laureates of the mugham competition.

On the 4th day of the festival - August 1, Austrian pianist Alexander Maria Wagner will perform at the "Chamber Music Evening". Another feature of that evening is the concert program "Favorite Music Pieces from World Films." Under the artistic direction and conducting of Mustafa Mehmandarov, the "Scorrendo" Orchestra will perform music from Azerbaijani and foreign films - "The Last Passage", "I Want Seven Sons", "The Godfather", "The Matrix", "The Meeting", "The Bodyguard", "Schindler's List", "James Bond" and others.

On August 2, the stage will be given to students of the Baku Music Academy named after Uzeyir Hajibeyli. The concert, which will be presented by young musicians, will feature works by Azerbaijani and European composers.

On that day, the Moldovan "Fluieraș" Folk Song and Dance Ensemble and the "Millennium" ethno-pop group will also perform before the audience.

Later, the ballet "Two Carpets", inspired by the ancient Shirvan carpet included in the Louvre collection, will be demonstrated by artists from Kazakhstan. The author of the idea and libretto of the project is Valery Kopeykin.

The International Music Festival will conclude on August 3 with a concert by the Azerbaijan State Symphony Orchestra named after Uzeyir Hajibeyli, conducted by Honored Artist Fuad Ibrahimov.

The evening will be graced by performances by People's Artists Azer Zeynalov (tenor), Dinara Aliyeva (soprano), Elchin Azizov (baritone), Samir Jafarov (tenor), Honored Artists Elnara Mammadova (lyric-coloratura soprano), Sahib Pashazade (tar) and laureates of international competitions.

The Gabala International Music Festival, held since 2009, has become an important address for international cultural dialogue, bringing together various figures of world music in one place for many years. This musical platform is not only a celebration of classical works, but also an intercultural bridge that unites peoples, crosses borders, and is remembered with unforgettable moments filled with music.

Traditionally, this international cultural event, held in the summer, promises brilliant performances this year as well.

Admission to the concert programs during the festival days is free.