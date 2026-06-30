PARIS, France, June 30. Visa modernizes global payment network security for AI era.

"Visa is modernizing the security architecture of its global payment network, adapting it to the era of artificial intelligence (AI), when increasingly more financial transactions will be performed by AI agents," President of Technology for Visa, Rajat Taneja, said at an information session at the Visa Payments Forum in Paris, Trend's special correspondent reports from the event.

According to Taneja, in the coming years, AI will be able to independently search for products, compare prices, negotiate, complete purchases, and perform many other actions on behalf of users.

"Commerce is shifting from a model where decisions are made by humans to a model where they are made by artificial intelligence. Therefore, the key question is no longer how to secure payments, but how to ensure that AI is truly acting on the user's behalf, has the necessary authority, and is performing transactions in their best interests," he said.

He noted that the nature of cyber threats is changing with the spread of AI.

"While fraud was once committed by humans, we are now moving to a world where threats are shaped and evolved by AI. This means trust can no longer be limited to verification at the moment a transaction occurs. It must be continuous at all stages of interaction," Taneja emphasized.

According to him, modern AI systems are capable of independently detecting vulnerabilities, analyzing information, building complex action chains, and carrying out attacks without human intervention.

"If attacks become autonomous, then defenses must also become autonomous—responding faster, analyzing events more deeply, and constantly adapting to new threats," he noted.

In this regard, Visa is modernizing not just individual security tools, but the company's entire technology platform.

"We're moving from static security models to dynamic, contextual models that analyze who is performing an action, based on what authority, for what purpose, in what context, and how that behavior changes over time," Taneja said.

Furthermore, Visa is developing an architecture based on continuous analysis of telemetry and digital signals, enabling it to predict potential threats, automatically respond to them, and continuously improve its security mechanisms.

"We're building end-to-end security across the entire payment infrastructure so that it's prepared for the new threat models that the era of artificial intelligence will bring," he added.